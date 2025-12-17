India vs South Africa 4th T20I, LIVE Updates: The toss for the fourth T20I between India and South Africa has been delayed due to extreme fog at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The hosts enter the game 2-1 lead, and can seal series victory with a win today. India's vice-captain Shubman Gill has reportedly been ruled out of the remainder of the T20I series due to a foot injury. Despite two dominant wins, the major talking point is the lacklustre form of India captain Suryakumar Yadav, who can also achieve a major milestone today. On the other hand, Aiden Markram-led South Africa are aiming to bounce back and level the series heading into the final game. (Live Scorecard)
IND vs SA LIVE Score, India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE Updates, straight from Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow:
India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE: Shubman Gill ruled out of the series!
Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the T20I series, sources close to the Indian team have told news agency PTI. This comes as another major setback to the T20I vice-captain, who has struggled for form of late.
Sanju Samson is expected to replace Gill as the opener.
India vs South Africa 4th T20 LIVE: Bumrah is here
Visuals show that Jasprit Bumrah is with the Indian team. He is warming up, and having a chat with head coach Gautam Gambhir. Looks like he is set to feature in the playing XI today for India.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE: Toss delayed!
The toss has been delayed. This is due to the extreme fog at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. India star Hardik Pandya can be seen wearing a face mask during his warmup. The revised toss time is 6:50 PM IST.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Can South Africa bounce back?
The Proteas will be desperate to bounce back after their defeat in the third T20I. Twice in this series, South Africa's batting has collapsed. They will be hoping to avoid that happening today.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Toss in 10 minutes
We are just about 10 minutes away from toss time at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. A ground with big boundaries, known to usually favour spinners, today a different challenge can be expected.
IND vs SA 4th T20I LIVE: Abhishek on brink of surpassing Kohli's record
India's dashing opener Abhishek Sharma is just 47 runs away from overtaking Virat Kohli for the most runs by an Indian in T20s in a calendar year. Kohli smashed 1,614 runs in 31 matches (avg 89, SR 147) in 2016. In comparison, Abhishek has scored 1,568 runs in 40 matches (avg 41, SR 203) in 2025.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE: Will Bumrah play?
India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah missed the third T20I, flying back home due to personal reasons. No official clarity has been provided yet regarding his participation today. It will be interesting to see if Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana continue to feature as India's frontline pacers.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Suryakumar Yadav nears big feat
Much like Shubman Gill, there are question marks over the form of Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav. Suryakumar's form has been so poor that he does not rank among the Top 150 run-scorers in T20I cricket in 2025.
However, Suryakumar is just 30 runs away from completing the astonishing feat of 9,000 T20 runs, and he could achieve it today.
India vs South Africa LIVE: Scanner on Shubman Gill
India's T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is under the scanner. Ever since coming back into the T20I side, Gill's form has been dismal. He hasn't managed even a half-century in his last 21 white-ball international games.
With the T20 World Cup 2026 less than two months away, questions on Gill's place in the playing XI are rising.
India vs South Africa LIVE: India eye series victory
Team India will be aiming to wrap up the series victory today. The men in blue lead 2-1 after three T20Is, having clinched convincing victories in the first and third games of the series. Victory today would ensure that India's streak of winning every single T20I series since the T20 World Cup 2024 continues.
India vs South Africa 4th T20I LIVE: Hello and welcome!
A very warm welcome to one and all, to the live coverage of the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I! We are in Lucknow today, at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Leading 2-1, India have the chance to clinch series victory if they win this match!
Stay tuned to NDTV Sports for all the live updates from the game.