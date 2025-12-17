The India vs South Africa 4th T20I in Lucknow on Wednesday could well have decided the result of the series, with the hosts needing a win to seal it. However, what the two teams and the thousands of spectators got was an endless wait. The toss, which was supposed to take place at 6:30 PM IST, was delayed again and again due to excessive fog. Umpires opted for pitch inspections at 6:50 PM, 7:30 PM, 8 PM, 8:30 PM, 9 PM, and 9:25 PM. On each occasion, play could not begin, frustrating everyone. India currently lead the series 2-1.

2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa, who was commentating on the match, was visibly irritated. He wondered whether it was possible for the fog to clear as the evening progressed.

"I am actually befuddled by the umpire's decision. This is not going to get better. I have played first-class cricket in much worse conditions than this. This is way better," said Robin Uthappa.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining two matches of the five-match series against South Africa due to illness, the BCCI said on Monday.

The BCCI stated that the star all-rounder will remain with the Indian team in Lucknow and will undergo further medical assessment.

In place of Axar Patel, the BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the remaining T20I matches against South Africa in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah