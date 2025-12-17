The India vs South Africa 4th T20I in Lucknow on Wednesday was called off without a ball being bowled due to excessive fog. The toss was supposed to take place at 6:30 PM IST but was delayed due to excessive fog, according to the BCCI. Umpires opted for pitch inspections at 6:50 PM, 7:30 PM, 8 PM, 8:30 PM, and 9 PM. The endless wait frustrated everyone. Finally, the game was called off after a final inspection at 9:25 PM. While there was dense fog throughout, several social media users commented that pollution played a big part in the abandonment.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor reflected on how fans suffered. "Cricket fans have been waiting in vain for the #INDVSSAODI to start in Lucknow. But thanks to dense smog, pervasive in most north Indian cities, and an AQI of 411, visibility is too poor to permit a game of cricket. They should've scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram, where AQI is about 68 right now!" Tharoor posted on X.

Cricket fans have been waiting in vain for the #INDVSSAODI to start in Lucknow. But thanks to dense smog, pervasive in most north Indian cities, and an AQI of 411, visibility is too poor to permit a game of cricket. They should've scheduled the game in Thiruvananthapuram, where AQI is about 68 right now!

Tharoor was not alone.

"Can you IMAGINE? The 4th T20I match between India and South Africa delayed due to pollution in Lucknow. Hardik Pandya was seen wearing a face mask. It is very dangerous for players to play in this deadly toxic air," a social media user wrote.

The match could well have decided the result of the series, with the hosts needing a win to seal it. However, what the two teams and the thousands of spectators got was an endless wait. 2007 T20 World Cup winner Robin Uthappa, who was commentating on the match, was left quite irritated. He wondered whether it was possible for the fog to clear as the evening progressed.

"I am actually befuddled by the umpire's decision. This is not going to get better. I have played first-class cricket in much worse conditions than this. This is way better," said Robin Uthappa.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining two matches of the five-match series against South Africa due to illness, the BCCI said on Monday.

The BCCI stated that the star all-rounder will remain with the Indian team in Lucknow and will undergo further medical assessment.

In place of Axar Patel, the BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the remaining T20I matches against South Africa in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.