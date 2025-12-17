India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 4th T20I Live Telecast: India are one win away from winning the five-match T20I series agaist South Africa. Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has opened up on speedster Jasprit Bumrah's availability for the upcoming fourth T20I against South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on December 17. Bumrah missed the third T20I against South Africa in Dharamshala after returning home for personal reasons, as confirmed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates)

India vs South Africa Live Streaming, 4th T20I Live Telecast: Check Where and How to Watch

When will the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will be played on December 17, Wednesday (IST).

Where will the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match be held?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will be held at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

What time will the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match match?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will be televised live on the Star Sports network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match?

The India vs South Africa, 4th T20I match will be live-streamed on the JioStar app and website.

(All details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)