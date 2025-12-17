The India vs South Africa 4th T20I in Lucknow was scheduled to start at 7 PM IST, with the toss at 6:30 PM IST. However, the match could not begin even at 7:45 PM IST. "Toss in Lucknow has been delayed due to excessive fog," said the BCCI. The umpires conducted a first inspection at 7:30 PM and a second one at 8 PM. On both occasions, the umpires were not satisfied. India currently lead 2-1 in the ongoing five-match series against South Africa. This is not the first time that a cricket match has been delayed due to fog. (India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates)

The India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 match at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala was halted twice due to dense fog during the Indian innings. Umpires paused the game because the fast bowlers' deliveries were difficult for the batters to see in the thick haze, posing a safety risk. Play resumed shortly after the fog lifted.

In fact, Ranji Trophy matches in north India are often affected by fog.

Ahead of the fourth T20I, Indian all-rounder Axar Patel was ruled out of the remaining two matches of the five-match series against South Africa due to illness, the BCCI said on Monday.

The BCCI stated that the star all-rounder will remain with the Indian team in Lucknow and will undergo further medical assessment.

In place of Axar Patel, the BCCI Men's Selection Committee named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the remaining T20I matches against South Africa in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

The fifth and final T20I between the two countries will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19.

Squads

South Africa Squad: Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock (w), Aiden Markram (c), Dewald Brevis, Tristan Stubbs, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Tony de Zorzi, Lutho Sipamla, Kwena Maphaka

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (w), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah