IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Suresh Raina Outpaces Virat Kohli To Become First To Score 5,000 IPL Runs

Updated: 23 March 2019 22:57 IST

Suresh Raina is also the leading run-scorer in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

IPL 2019: Suresh Raina Outpaces Virat Kohli To Become First To Score 5,000 IPL Runs
Suresh Raina reached the 5,000 run-mark in CSK's opening match against RCB. © AFP

Suresh Raina outpaced Virat Kohli and became the first player to score 5,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) during the tournament opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on Saturday. Raina, who is also the leading run-scorer in the tournament, needed just 15 runs to reach the milestone when he walked out to bat after Shane Watson's departure. Kohli needed another 52 runs to complete 5,000 runs and 38 runs to overtake Raina before the start on the match, was dismissed for six runs as MS Dhoni invited RCB to bat first in Chennai.

Topics : Suresh Raina Virat Kohli Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket IPL 2019
