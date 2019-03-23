The Indian Premier League 2019, the twelfth season of India's showpiece T20 tournament, gets underway with a mammoth clash on Saturday. For the opening match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by India captain Virat Kohli, travel to the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of numerous glories for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team led by former India captain MS Dhoni. CSK are making a return to their favourite stadium. Banned for two years till 2017, CSK were forced to play all but one home match in Pune last season, with protests over the Cauvery water dispute having forced the BCCI to shift matches out of Chennai. CSK seemed to break little sweat in getting back to winning ways immediately upon returning to the IPL fold last season, and will be looking to continue in the same vein this year. CSK have won the last six ties between the two teams. The last time RCB won against CSK was in 2014, while the last time they won at the Chepauk was in 2008. (LIVE SCORECARD)