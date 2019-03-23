 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL Live Score, CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni Opts To Bowl Against Royal Challengers Bangalore In Opener

Updated: 23 March 2019 19:32 IST

IPL 2019 Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score: RCB have not defeated CSK since 2014.

IPL Live Score, CSK vs RCB: Chennai Super Kings Skipper MS Dhoni Opts To Bowl Against Royal Challengers Bangalore In Opener
CSK vs RCB IPL Score: CSK defeated RCB on both occasions in IPL 2018. © AFP

The Indian Premier League 2019, the twelfth season of India's showpiece T20 tournament, gets underway with a mammoth clash on Saturday. For the opening match, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), led by India captain Virat Kohli, travel to the Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, home of numerous glories for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team led by former India captain MS Dhoni. CSK are making a return to their favourite stadium. Banned for two years till 2017, CSK were forced to play all but one home match in Pune last season, with protests over the Cauvery water dispute having forced the BCCI to shift matches out of Chennai. CSK seemed to break little sweat in getting back to winning ways immediately upon returning to the IPL fold last season, and will be looking to continue in the same vein this year. CSK have won the last six ties between the two teams. The last time RCB won against CSK was in 2014, while the last time they won at the Chepauk was in 2008. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

  • 19:35 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings Playing XI: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir
  • 19:31 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    "We are not sure about the wicket. It is first game of the tournament so we are not sure of the target to set," MS Dhoni says after winning the toss.
  • 19:24 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening match of the IPL 2019.
  • 19:15 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    Fans in Chennai were denied to see their favourite stars play at the Chepauk as CSK had to shift their home venue to Pune following the escalation of Cauvery river dispute in Tamil Nadu. This year, CSK will be playing all its home matches in Chennai.
  • 19:11 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
  • 19:04 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    Virat Kohli (RCB) has 4,948 runs in 155 IPL innings at an average of 38.35. He needs just 52 runs to become the first player in the history of IPL to reach 5,000 runs. On the other hand, Suresh Raina (CSK) needs just 15 runs to reach 5,000 runs. At present, he has 4,985 runs in 172 IPL innings at an average of 34.37. 
  • 18:57 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    CSK captain MS Dhoni is the leading run-getter against RCB with 710 runs to his name. Whereas, RCB captain Virat Kohli has scored most runs against CSK with 732 runs.
  • 18:48 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    The defending champions Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni defeated a fancied Royal Challengers Bangalore on both occasions in the previous edition of the IPL.
  • 18:37 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    The Chennai Super Kings squad have arrived at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the all-exciting opening match of IPL 2019.
  • 18:32 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    CSK and RCB have played 23 times against each other. CSK have won 15 times while RCB have won on 7 occasions. One match ended with producing any result.
  • 18:21 (IST)Mar 23, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the opening match of IPL 2019 between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai.
    Comments
    Topics : Chennai Super Kings Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 1 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    key events
    Related Articles
    Virat Kohli Eyeing Hat-Trick Of Records In IPL 2019 Opener Against CSK
    Virat Kohli Eyeing Hat-Trick Of Records In IPL 2019 Opener Against CSK
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 116
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
    4 AustraliaAustralia 104
    5 EnglandEngland 104
    Last updated on: 19 March 2019

    Poll of the day

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.