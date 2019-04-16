 
IPL 2019, SRH vs CSK: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 16 April 2019 17:58 IST

Chennai Super Kings will further look to book a play-off berth with a win over SunRisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad.

SunRisers Hyderabad have lost their previous three matches in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have made an almost inch-perfect start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 campaign and will further look to book a play-off berth with a win over SunRisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Thrice IPL winning skipper Dhoni led his troops to seven wins from eight matches and a victory over the Hyderabad outfit can make them the first franchise to book an IPL 2019 play-off spot. Ambati Rayudu, who faced a World Cup snub, is the only downer for CSK. The Hyderabad right-hander had found some form with a half-century against Rajasthan Royals and the flamboyant batsman may just channelise the disappointment against a faltering SunRisers Hyderabad. While CSK sit pretty on top of the table with 14 points from eight games, SRH have suddenly gone off the boil with a hat-trick of defeats, including an inexplicable batting collapse against Delhi Capitals in their last game. What has been CSK's strength despite an ageing team has exactly been SRH's bane in the matches that they have played so far.

When is the SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be played on April 17, 2019 (Wednesday).

Where will the SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match be played?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

What time does the SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match begin?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match will begin at 08:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs CSK IPL 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters.)

