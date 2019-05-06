 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin Disappointed On How Kings XI Punjab Finished The Season

Updated: 06 May 2019 13:47 IST

Kings XI Punjab finished 6th on the IPL 2019 Point Table after an indifferent show in the latter half of the league engagements.

IPL 2019: Ravichandran Ashwin Disappointed On How Kings XI Punjab Finished The Season
Under Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab finished 6th in IPL 2019, winning six off 14 games. © AFP

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain Ravichandran Ashwin has stated that he was disappointed with how his franchise had performed throughout in this edition of the IPL, as he believed that his squad had the ability to much better. KXIP finished 6th in IPL 2019, winning six off 14 games, with a net run rate of -0.251. KXIP won their final match of the season against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on May 5. “When you finish a season like that, most definitely I feel really disappointed because I think we had the ability to punch well above where we ended up,” Ashwin said at the post-match press conference.

For him, the biggest positive was the way his side played throughout IPL 2019, stating that they were dominated in only one game in the entire tournament “We were just outplayed once at SRH (SunRisers Hyderabad) where they put a score beyond our reach. We didn't even give ourselves a chance to get that score.”

Ashwin referred to the match on April 29, where SRH batted first and put up a score of 212 for the loss of six wickets. KXIP could only score 167, also losing eight wickets in the process.

“My biggest takeaway from IPL this year would be the powerplays. Both with the ball and the bat we were really shoddy. If you saw what happened today (against CSK), we won that powerplay battle, and we ended up winning the game.

“So we have to plan going forward about how we're gonna take that up,” Ashwin added.

CSK in the first innings scored 42 runs in the powerplay, while KXIP scored 68 runs.

Ashwin further added “We genuinely had a chance this year, and personally I think, from a leadership point of view, I personally thought I took more responsibility with the balls in terms of trying to shut shop wherever the holes were. My bowling was a big positive for me.”

The KXIP skipper scalped 15 wickets in 14 games, averaging 26.66 and an economy rate of 7.27. His best figures in IPL 2019 were 3-23 in 4 overs against CSK on April 6.

Comments
Topics : Ravichandran Ashwin Kings XI Punjab Chennai Super Kings IPL 2019 Cricket Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 55
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Kings XI Punjab finished 6th on the IPL 2019 Points Table
  • Ravichandran Ashwin picked 15 wickets in 14 games
  • His best figures in IPL 2019 were 3-23 against Chennia Super Kings
Related Articles
KL Rahul Blitzkrieg Inspires Kings XI Punjab To 6-Wicket Consolation Win Over Chennai Super Kings
KL Rahul Blitzkrieg Inspires Kings XI Punjab To 6-Wicket Consolation Win Over Chennai Super Kings
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs CSK IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab Beat Chennai Super Kings By Six Wickets
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs CSK IPL Highlights: Kings XI Punjab Beat Chennai Super Kings By Six Wickets
IPL 2019 Preview: CSK Look To Cement Top Spot In Last League Match Against KXIP
IPL 2019 Preview: CSK Look To Cement Top Spot In Last League Match Against KXIP
IPL HIghlights, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 7-Wicket Win Against Kings XI Punjab
IPL HIghlights, KXIP vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With 7-Wicket Win Against Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Host Kolkata Knight Riders In Do-Or-Die Encounter
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Host Kolkata Knight Riders In Do-Or-Die Encounter
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 03 May 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.