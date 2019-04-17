 
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin Breaks Into Bhangra After Kings XI Punjab Win Against Rajasthan Royals

Updated: 17 April 2019 17:40 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin led from the front as Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals at Mohali.

Ravichandran Ashwin even sat on the top of a 'dhol' to celebrate the victory. © Twitter

Ravichandran Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab to a season double triumph over Rajasthan Royals at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on Tuesday. Earlier, Ravichandran Ashwin's act of 'mankading' had helped KXIP beat Rajasthan Royals in their away-leg in Jaipur. In the home-leg, Ravichandran Ashwin led from the front with an astonishing four-ball 17 and two wickets in Kings XI Punjab's 12-run victory. In a video tweeted by Kings XI Punjab, skipper Ashwin was spotted executing some bhangra moves and even sat on the top of a 'dhol' to celebrate the victory.

Before the match in Mohali, power-hitting KXIP opener Chris Gayle was also seen shaking a leg just after stepping out of the team bus.

"The customary welcome for the #UniverseBoss," the Indian Premier League captioned the video on Twitter.

Gayle, who is the first player to hit 300 sixes in IPL, has scored 4,346 runs in 120 matches at a strike rate of over 150. The Windies batsman, along with David Warner, is the only overseas players to have scored 4,000 runs in the IPL.

After being asked to bat in Mohali, Kings XI Punjab rode on a brilliant half-century by KL Rahul and a couple of sixes by skipper Ashwin to post a competitive 182 for six.

Rajasthan Royals managed to score 170 for seven in their allotted 20 overs and suffered a 12-runs defeat.

Currently, KXIP are ranked fourth in the IPL 2019 points table with 10 points.

However, Rajasthan Royals suffered their sixth loss on Tuesday. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side will need to pull up their socks if they have to salvage any hopes of making it to the knockout stage.

