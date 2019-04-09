Jos Buttler, who became the first batsman to be mankaded in the Indian Premier League (IPL) , revealed he had confronted Kings XI Punjab skipper Ravichandran Ashwin after the match. However, the England wicketkeeper-batsman has moved on from the controversial dismissal. "I just asked him if he really wishes to play the game that way. Whether he thought it was the right thing to do. And he obviously thought it was, in his opinion," Jos Buttler said on Tuesday.

The Rajasthan Royals star had a heated exchange with Ashwin after being run-out at the non-striker's end while backing up in an incident that sparked an international debate on the "spirit of cricket".

Buttler told a national daily that he had looked at replays and was sure he should not have been given out, "But it's all done now and I have moved on."

Ashwin, who has been unrepentant of his act, seemed to have waited for Buttler to leave his crease before clipping off the bails.

Buttler, who was a victim of a mankad dismissal by Sri Lanka's Sachithra Senanayake in 2014, said he "will make sure it doesn't happen again".

With minds already turning to the World Cup which starts May 30 soon after the IPL ends, Buttler said the title was an open race.

"We are one of the favourites. Traditionally, in World Cup, India and Australia are up there as well," the hard-hitting batsman said.

Buttler has been in good form for Rajasthan, scoring 176 runs in five T20 matches including two half-centuries.

"Coming here and playing in the biggest tournament in the world and winning against the best players in this high-pressure environment, you also gain a lot of confidence."

