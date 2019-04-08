The mankading controversy which broke out in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 has caused quite a stir in the cricket fraternity. While the fraternity shared its views on the rule, a video on Twitter went viral, which shows a new way of running between the wickets. To make running between the wickets easy, the non-striker in the video uses a long piece of timber to complete his runs and the idea, if taken into consideration by the International Cricket Council (ICC), might help the batsmen from getting mankaded.

Watch the innovative style of running between the wickets here:

Looking forward to bringing you the 2020 range, full of our usual innovations...pic.twitter.com/FrEEuw9r6T — Gray-Nicolls (@graynics) April 7, 2019

The controversy in the IPL 2019 broke out after Ravichandran Ashwin, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) skipper, 'mankaded' Jos Buttler in their tie against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Ashwin put an end to Buttler's stay at the crease with one of the most controversial dismissals ever seen in the history of the IPL. After Ravichandran Ashwin dismantled the bails, Punjab made an appeal for 'mankading'.

The KXIP captain exchanged a few words with Buttler, who was clearly out of the crease. The spinner paused before delivering the ball and took the bails off. The third umpire gave the England batsman out.

Following the controversy, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) gave its verdict on the incident saying, "This law is essential. Without it, non-strikers could back up at liberty, several yards down the pitch and a law is needed to prevent such action".