Ravichandran Ashwin received a lot of flak after 'mankading' Jos Buttler during an IPL 2019 match in Jaipur. The debate on 'mankad' raged on social media with Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the lawmakers for the game, also weighing in on the controversy. On Monday night, David Warner found a unique way to counter Ashwin's 'mankad' threat during the KXIP vs SRH IPL 2019 match at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali . The Australian deliberately took a start but extended himself to make sure that his bat was grounded and well inside crease.

Here is a clip of David Warner's answer to the threat of getting 'mankaded':

Despite hitting his fourth half-century of IPL 2019, David Warner was far from his best, scoring his slowest IPL fifty.

Warner's half-century came off 49 balls, the most he has taken to reach the 50-run mark in IPL cricket. His previous slowest also came against Kings XI Punjab in Hyderabad in IPL 2017 (45 balls).

Warner carried on his bat for an uncharacteristic 70 not out off 62 balls to anchor SunRisers' innings. The Australian left-hander struck six boundaries and just one six during his knock.

But it was Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab who had the last laugh as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal struck fluent half-centuries to guide Kings XI Punjab to a six-wicket win.

Rahul (71 not out) and Agarwal (55) stitched 114 runs off 84 balls for the second wicket to take Kings XI close to the target before the former finished off the match with a ball to spare.

The win helped KXIP go third in the IPL Points Table. The Punjab outfit, who have played a game more, have eight points same as the top two teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings, both of whom have a game in hand over KXIP.

SunRisers Hyderabad are fourth with six points from six games.