 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
IPL 2019

Chris Gayle Is The 'Universe Boss' Of Dancing Too. Here's Proof

Updated: 17 April 2019 13:55 IST

Chris Gayle dances to bhangra beats as Kings XI Punjab carry on merrily.

Chris Gayle Is The
Chris Gayle found the time to shake a leg before the game. © Screengrab: www.iplt20.com

Chris Gayle, who is known for his power hitting skills, is also the Universe Boss when it comes to dancing. In a latest video posted by the Indian Premier League (IPL) on their official Twitter handle, the Kings XI Punjab players can be seen walking out of the team bus to bhangra beats for their match against Rajasthan Royals in Mohali on Tuesday. Gayle found the time to shake a leg before the game. "The customary welcome for the #UniverseBoss," the caption of the video read.

Earlier, Gayle was spotted executing some dance moves while warming up near the boundary line before KXIP's match against Mumbai Indians.

Gayle, who is the first player to hit 300 sixes in IPL, has scored 4,346 runs in 120 matches at a strike rate of over 150.

Gayle and David Warner are the only overseas players to have notched up 4,000 IPL runs.

The Windies batsman holds the record of the fastest to score 4,000 IPL runs as he reached the milestone in his 112th innings.

The 39-year-old has six IPL centuries to his name, the most by any player in IPL.

As far as the match is concerned, Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl.

Kings XI Punjab posted a huge target as they scored 182 runs from 20 overs.

Rajasthan Royals came in and started well with the bat but eventually fell short by 12 runs.

With the win in Mohali, KXIP registered a season double triumph over Rajasthan Royals as the latter were thrashed by 14 runs earlier in the home-leg in Jaipur.

KXIP Punjab grabbed the fourth spot in the points table with 10 points to keep play-off hopes alive.

Comments
Topics : Kings XI Punjab Rajasthan Royals Chris Gayle IPL 2019 Cricket Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 32
Get the latest IPL 2019 news, check out the IPL 2019 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Chris Gayle is also the Universe Boss when it comes to dancing
  • Chris Gayle is the first player to hit 300 sixes in IPL
  • KXIP registered a season double triumph over Rajasthan Royals
Related Articles
IPL 2019: Kieron Pollard Took The Game Away: Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2019: Kieron Pollard Took The Game Away: Ravichandran Ashwin
IPL 2019: Kieron Pollard Powers Mumbai Indians To Thrilling Win Against Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019: Kieron Pollard Powers Mumbai Indians To Thrilling Win Against Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Eye 3rd Straight Win, Host Buoyant Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians Eye 3rd Straight Win, Host Buoyant Kings XI Punjab
IPL 2019: Chris Gayle
IPL 2019: Chris Gayle's Throwback Picture With Kings XI Punjab's Newest Hero Goes Viral
IPL Highlights, KKR vs KXIP IPL Score: All-Round Kolkata Knight Riders Thrash Kings XI Punjab By 28 Runs
IPL Highlights, KKR vs KXIP IPL Score: All-Round Kolkata Knight Riders Thrash Kings XI Punjab By 28 Runs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 108
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 105
4 AustraliaAustralia 104
5 EnglandEngland 104
Last updated on: 29 March 2019

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.