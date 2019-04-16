 
IPL Live Score, KXIP vs RR IPL Score: Rajasthan Royals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Kings XI Punjab

Updated:4/16/2019 7:36:15 PM IST
IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score: KXIP are better placed in the IPL 2019 points table.

KXIP vs RR IPL Score: Kings XI Punjab are ranked 5th in the IPL 2019 points table. © BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday. The Ravichandran Ashwin-led side have won 4 and lost 4 matches so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. KXIP have been inconsistent with their performance so far. They lost their previous match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) which was their first loss at home (in 4 matches). On the other hand, RR have managed to win just 2 matches out of 7 outings. The Ajinkya Rahane-led side won their previous match against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Opener Jos Buttler's 43-ball 89 was the cornerstone of Rajasthan's chase of 188 against Mumbai. He was supported well by Rahane's 37 and Sanju Samson's 31 to achieve the victory target. The only other match which Rajasthan won was against RCB, in which Buttler again played a key role, hitting 59 runs when his team was chasing a target of 159. If Buttler boosts Royals' batting, Kings XI have Chris Gayle, who smashed an unbeaten 99 to single-handedly anchor Punjab to 173 against RCB in the previous game. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 19:36 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
    "We were looking to field first as well. There has been cloud cover. We have (David) Miller back in place of (Sam) Curran. It's one of those stages where you got to gain some maintain," Ravichandran Ashwin said at the toss.
  • 19:34 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
    "We'll look to bowl first. It's a dry wicket and on this wicket chasing, teams mostly win. What is important is playing good cricket and giving your best," Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss.
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bowl.
  • 18:58 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
  • 18:56 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
    KXIP beat RR by 14 runs in their previous match. The match turned out to be an unforgettable affair as Ravichandran Ashwin "mankaded" Jos Buttler. This was for the first time in the history of IPL that a batsman was dismissed in such a manner.
  • 18:51 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
    KL Rahul is 6 runs away from scoring 1,000 IPL runs for Kings XI Punjab. In 22 innings, he has scored 994 runs for KXIP.
  • 18:49 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
  • 18:47 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
    Host KXIP and RR have met 6 times in Mohali. Both the teams have won 3 matches apiece. 
  • 18:45 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
    Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have played 18 times against each other in the IPL. RR have won 10 times whereas KXIP have won on 8 occasions.
  • 18:36 (IST)Apr 16, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Match 32 of Indian Premier League (IPL) to be played between Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Mohali.
