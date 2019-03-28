 
IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Coach Mike Hesson Laments Lack Of Alertness That Helped Andre Russell Thrive

Updated: 28 March 2019 16:34 IST

Andre Russell was dismissed early but it turned out to be a no-ball because of a fielding mistake.

IPL 2019: Kings XI Punjab Coach Mike Hesson Laments Lack Of Alertness That Helped Andre Russell Thrive
Andre Russell scored an impactful 48 off just 17 balls. © BCCI/IPL

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) head coach Mike Hesson repented on the game-changing moment in the 17th over of Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) innings that helped the hosts post 218/4 in 20 overs at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday. Swashbuckling all-rounder Andre Russell was dismissed off a no-ball by Mohammed Shami when he was batting on 3 off 5 balls. The umpire signalled the no-ball as there were only three fielders inside the 30-yard circle (instead of four). Following that, Russell went on to score an impactful 48 off just 17 balls (3 fours, 5 sixes).

"The game changed in the 17th over. Obviously, we had a plan for Russell that we executed well, but we weren't quite alert enough in the field, and that's where the game changed," Hesson said.

"We had that little bit of jubilation and then things turned pretty quickly (with the no ball) and we weren't quite able to turn the last few overs for 12 or 14 runs. Instead, we ended up giving away 22 or 24 runs, and it probably changed the game," Hesson added.

"It's a fine line when you're bowling to Andre Russell. He's a game-changer," Hesson said as Russell returned with a second man-of-the-match award in KKR's 28-run win. Russell was the star with a 19-ball unbeaten 49 in KKR's six-wicket win over SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match.

(With PTI inputs)

Andre Russell Robin Uthappa Nitish Rana Kolkata Knight Riders Kings XI Punjab IPL 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Kolkata Knight Riders posted 218/4 in 20 overs
  • Russell was bowled off a no-ball by Shami when he was unbeaten on 3
  • Andre Russell was adjudged player of the match
