Virat Kohli Off To Nagpur With "The Lean Mean Pace Machine"

Updated: 03 March 2019 15:06 IST

Mohammed Shami's resurgence continued as he claimed two wickets in India's first ODI against Australia in Hyderabad.

Virat Kohli complimented Mohammed Shami for his new lean physique in the best way possible. © Twitter: @imVkohli

Virat Kohli, who is widely regarded as one of the fittest athletes, complimented Indian pacer Mohammed Shami for his new lean physique in the best way possible. Virat Kohli took to Twitter and posted a picture with Mohammed Shami with a caption that read, "Nagpur next. With the lean mean pace machine @MdShami11". In June 2018, Shami, prone to injuries, failed the mandatory Yo-Yo fitness test and was dropped for India's one-off Test against Afghanistan. However, the bowler turned things around for himself in the past few months by working on his fitness.

Shami, who fell down the pecking order and played just two ODIs last year, made a comeback and consolidated his place in India's limited-overs squad with successful tours of Australia and New Zealand.

The fast bowler's resurgence continued as he claimed two wickets in India's first One-day International (ODI) against Australia in Hyderabad.

Shami was quick to respond to Kohli's compliment by posting a similar picture in which he labelled the India captain as the "record machine".

Virat Kohli, who has been on a record-breaking spree of late, led India to a six-wicket win on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

Chasing 237 for victory, India rode on an unbeaten 141-run stand between Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni, who made 59, to achieve the target in 48.2 overs.

"We did a good job with the ball. The wicket didn't offer as much as it did under the lights, which was surprising. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar who is also experienced now. That partnership was outstanding and it was more or less a complete performance. That set the platform," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

The teams move to Nagpur for the second match of the five-game series on Tuesday.

