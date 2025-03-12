As international cricket comes to a halt for the Indian team, with the conclusion of the ICC Champions Trophy, the players disassemble and report to their respective Indian Premier League franchises for a 2-month long campaign. Head coach Gautam Gambhir, however, is looking to put himself in action sooner than expected by lining up with the India 'A' team ahead of the senior side's tour of England in June. As per a report, Gambhir is set to be the first Team India head coach to travel with the A side for an overseas tour.

Over the last few years, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been using their National Cricket Academy coaches for assignments with the India A and U19 teams. The likes of Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman have been the two most-recent NCA coaches to guide the junior teams during such tours. After Dravid became Team India's head coach, the India A and U19 teams' responsibilities were handed over to Laxman and other coaches.

Gambhir, however, is keen on breaking the trend, and has reportedly already informed of his intention to the board. None of his predecessors -- Rahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri -- toured with the India A team while still being the head coaches of the Indian senior team. Gambhir, hence, is set for a unique assignment.

According to a report in the Times of India, it isn't yet known whether Gambhir will travel to England as a mere spectator or as part of the India A team's coach. Since returning from Australia, where India didn't enjoy a fruitful campaign, Gambhir is keen to help the nation's red-ball team get back on its feet. Analysing the talent pool in depth is crucial to this task.

"Gambhir has been in discussions with the BCCI since he returned from Australia. He has expressed his desire to travel with the India 'A' team to get a clearer view of the reserve pool," a BCCI source told the paper. "With India winning the Champions Trophy after Gambhir's insistence for certain wild card players, one may expect him to assert more in future."

Gambhir also feels that the number of India 'A' tours that the board organizes isn't sufficient at the moment. He wants more such assignments to be scheduled.

"One of the crucial issues identified is reviving India 'A' tours. There have been only a handful 'A' series after Dravid left NCA and all of those were shadow tours for a marquee series. Gambhir too believes that there needs to be more 'A' tours. That's why he wants to take stock of the situation firsthand," the source said.

