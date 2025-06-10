Arguably the finest T20 batter in the game at present, West Indies wicket-keeper Nicholas Pooran dropped a bomb on Monday night as he decided to quit international cricket, from all three forms. Pooran's decision comes in just days after South Africa wicket-keeper batter Heinrich Klaasen, another great of the game in the shortest format, quit international cricket too. While Pooran intends to continue playing franchise cricket, the decision does make the purists question the future of the sport on the international spectrum.

Over the last couple of years, more an more cricketers have quit international cricket to put entire focus on franchise cricket. Some of these players decided to hang up their boots in their prime. Pooran, who has also led West Indies on the international stage, is the freshest example.

Taking to Instagram about his decision, Pooran said: "After much thought and reflection, I've decided to announce my retirement from international Cricket."

He further added: "This game we love has given and will continue to give so much - joy, purpose, unforgettable memories, and a chance to represent the people of the West Indies. Wearing that maroon, standing for the anthem, and giving everything I had each time I stepped on the field... it's hard to put into words what that truly means to me. To have led the team as captain is a privilege I will always hold close to my heart."

"To the fans - thank you for your unwavering love. You lifted me in the tough moments and celebrated the good ones with unmatched passion."

"To my family, friends, and teammates - thank you for walking this journey with me. Your belief and support carried me through it all."

"Though this international chapter of my career closes, my love for West Indies Cricket will never fade. I wish the team and the region nothing but success and strength for the road ahead."

The 29-year-old Pooran leaves the game as the most capped West Indian of all time in T20 Internationals. The wicket-keeper batter donned the maroon jersey in 106 matches and is the leading T20I run-scorer for the team with 2,275 runs.