India have suffered a setback ahead of the first ODI against New Zealand as wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the three-match series due to a right-side strain injury. At India's optional practice session at the BCA B Ground, Pant looked organised in his batting stint, going for almost 50 minutes. But he experienced discomfort after being hit above the waist while facing a delivery from a throwdown specialist.

He immediately fell to his knees due to the immense pain, was quickly attended to by the support staff, and left the nets. "Scans and assessment by the team doctor showed that Rishabh copped a blow on the ribcage on the right side and a side strain has been detected, thus ruling him out of this ODI series against New Zealand," said sources familiar with the matter to IANS on Saturday.

Pant is now expected to rest for several days before reporting to the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for further assessment and rehabilitation. He had come into the ODI series on the back of leading Delhi in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) league stage in Bengaluru.

He made two half-centuries against Services and Railways, respectively, as Delhi entered the knockouts. This is the second time Pant has been laid low by injuries, after fracturing his right foot in the fourth Test against England at Manchester, before returning to action in the two-match Test series against South Africa at home in November last year.

Pant has been part of India's ODI set-up for the last two years but last played in the 50-over format during the tour of Sri Lanka in August 2024. Ahead of the ODIs against New Zealand, speculation was rife about Pant being axed, but the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee retained him in the squad.

With Pant now ruled out, the Indian team management will need to identify a replacement. Dhruv Jurel and T20 World Cup-bound Ishan Kishan are the likely options due to their strong showings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

India's ODI series against New Zealand will begin at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium (BCA) in Kotambi, Vadodara, with the venue set to host its first men's international game. The second ODI will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on January 14, while the third and final match will take place at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on January 18.

