Harmanpreet Kaur's ability to unflinchingly guide Mumbai Indians in difficult situations could be the clinching factor for the former champions when they take on Gujarat Giants -- a team they have vanquished twice this season -- in the Women's Premier League Eliminator on Thursday. With Delhi Capitals already sitting snugly in the final after topping the WPL table with 10 points, the focus is now on India skipper Harmanpreet and Gujarat Giants' captain Ashleigh Gardner to guide their sides into the title round.

Mumbai Indians would certainly enjoy the home advantage as the match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium and the fact that they overwhelmed Gujarat Giants in their penultimate league game here on Monday, with Harmanpreet blazing to a 33-ball 54 in the nine-run victory.

Mumbai Indians' playing XI has largely remained unchanged with Hayley Matthews giving them flourishing starts while also tormenting the opponents with her off spin. The West Indian all-rounder could once again prove to be the match-winner for her team following her sterling performances against the Gujarat side in their previous two meetings this season.

She broke the back of Gujarat Giants, returning with figures of 3/16 in Vododara last month and again tormented them in the return match at Brabourne, snaring three wickets.

With Nat Sciver-Brunt doing the bulk of the scoring for MI, smashing four half-centuries and emerging as the top run-getter this season with 416 runs from eight matches, the onus would be on Gujarat Giants bowlers to tie down the England stalwart.

Sciver-Brunt's wicket-taking ability too cannot be underestimated, given that she along with Matthews have played a pivotal role in MI's successful run this season.

While Harmanpreet's form has been patchy this season, she did manage a half-century against Gujarat on Monday, which would have given her enough confidence going into the Eliminator.

Gujarat Giants skipper Gardner, who took over the captaincy from country-mate Beth Mooney this season, would know that beating the inaugural edition champions in their own den wouldn't be easy.

Her form has fluctuated all season, though she still continues to be among the top-five scorers with 235 runs. She scored a duck against Mumbai Indians on Monday, one of the reasons they lost the match, which dashed their hopes of automatically qualifying for the final ahead of Delhi Capitals.

The Australian would bank on talented batter Harleen Deol to come good in the do-or-die contest and also hope that opener Mooney gives them a flying start.

Mooney showed how devastating she can be with the bat when she smashed an unbeaten 96 against UP Warriorz earlier this month, and a stable partnership at the top with Harleen could be just what that Gujarat Giants fans would be hoping for on Thursday.

Teams (From) Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nadine de Klerk, Sanskriti Gupta, Saika Ishaque, Shabnim Ismail, Jintimani Kalita, G Kamalini, Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, S. Keerthana, Amelia Kerr, Akshita Maheshwari, Hayley Matthews, Sajeevan Sajana, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Parunika Sisodia, Chloe Tryon.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Danielle Gibson, Dayalan Hemalatha, Tanuja Kanwar, Mannat Kashyap, Phoebe Litchfield, Meghna Singh, Beth Mooney, Prakashika Naik, Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Shabnam Shakil, Simran Shaikh, Laura Wolvaardt.