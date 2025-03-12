Love him or hate him, you can't ignore Gautam Gambhir. Since his cricketing days, Gambhir has widely been described as an enigma who had the sporting world scratching his head. From his unfiltered analysis on day-to-day cricketing affairs to metal-piercing remarks as a pundit, Gambhir is a character who has the ability to alter careers of players with his no-nonsense approach. He only showed glimpses of his qualities as a coach in the Indian Premier League before the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to rope him in as the replacement for Rahul Dravid, offering him arguably the biggest personality switch that could theoretically be given.

Gambhir's bold selection calls, approach to different situations and even strategic insights played a crucial role in Team India's triumph as the ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai. While ICC titles are the ultimate aim for most coaches in the world, for Gambhir, it's only the start of a much bigger project.

Rocky Start

Gambhir's appointment as the Indian team's head coach was no walk in the park. It was the amalgamation of two contrasting styles, especially considering the work environment Gambhir's predecessor Rahul Dravid had (SET?) said during his time with the team. The series against Sri Lanka, New Zealand and Australia had triggered alarm, with the BCCI confronting questions about their decision to appoint Gambhir to the role.

Cometh the Champions Trophy in Dubai, an assignment that was seen as make-or-break, not just for Gambhir but also for senior India stars like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. As has been Gambhir's performance as an active player in high-pressure matches - the 2007 World T20 final or the 2011 ODI World Cup final - he delivered. And the result was such that he made the entire world stand up and take notice.

The Tactician

Gambhir made the bold decision to add rookie pacer Harshit Rana to the ODI setup, despite him making his debut in the 50-over format only one series ago. Varun Chakravarthy was also handed his ODI debut in the England series, only from the point of view of a possible Champions Trophy selection. The 'gut calls' Gambhir took over the course of the last two months didn't just trigger questions but also a hailstorm of allegations that the coach was 'trying to ruin' a few careers.

While Gambhir has never shied away from sharp and pointed retorts to critics, this time he let his results do the talking. Both Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana repaid the faith shown in them by Gambhir and the selectors. Once again, it's Gambhir's critics who were made to eat their words.

Though always seen as a coach who can get the better of youngsters, Gambhir's handling of veterans like Rohit and Virat also played a big role in their return to form. The southpaw might not have been accepted for his measures as a coach, but the outcomes certified his credentials with top grades.

Relentless Hunger

One might expect Gambhir to relax, spend some time with family after a victorious Champions Trophy campaign, but he has already started to prepare for the next assignment. Gambhir, in an unanticipated move, has reportedly already decided to travel with India's 'A' (junior) team to England for a red-ball assignment before the senior team reaches England for a 5-match Test series.

The Champions Trophy-winning Indian team has been described by many as the best ODI team India has ever had, with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja, acting as pillars. But Gambhir is already on the hunt for India's next torchbearers.