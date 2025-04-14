MS Dhoni the finisher is back. The legendary Chennai Super Kings captain led from the front as Chennai Super Kings ended a five-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Monday. With CSK on 111/5 in 15 overs chasing 167, MS Dhoni walked out to a loud roar of CSK supporters at the Ekana Stadium. Right in the first over he showed intent as he hit Avesh Khan for two straight fours. And then, in the 17th over Dhoni hit a one-handed six off Shardul Thakur and smoked the ball over the mid-wicket. Dhoni ultimately stayed unbeaten on 26* off 11 balls as CSK reached the target in 19.3 overs with five wickets to spare.

Muskuraiye...#MSDhoni is at the crease & it's GAME ON in Lucknow!



Watch the LIVE action https://t.co/s4GGBvRcda#IPLonJioStar #LSGvCSK | LIVE NOW on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/IWsl7vmlRo — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 14, 2025

43-YEAR-OLD MS DHONI IS STILL THE GREATEST FINISHER IN CRICKET pic.twitter.com/r3Rf9LVrB5 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 14, 2025

MS DHONI - THE GREATEST EVER.



- 26* (11) when CSK needed 52 in 30 balls. The greatest finisher delivers at the age of 43. pic.twitter.com/7L4sZz4nRq — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 14, 2025

TAKE A BOW, CAPTAIN MS DHONI.



He's almost 44 years old and he came in difficult situations in run chase, he smashed 26*(11) with 4 fours and 1 six against LSG.



- MS, THE GREATEST EVER. pic.twitter.com/uumQgRujyf — Tanuj (@ImTanujSingh) April 14, 2025

Talking about the match, Chennai Super Kings defeated Lucknow Super Giants by five wickets to break their run of losses in the Indian Premier League on Monday. Asked to bat first, Lucknow Super Giants scored 166 for seven. Skipper Rishabh Pant top-scored for LSG with 63 off 49 balls, while opener Mitchell Marsh made 30 in 25 deliveries.

In reply, CSK chased down the target of 167 with three balls to spare with the legendary MS Dhoni contributing a vital 26 off 11 balls after opener Rachin Ravindra made 37 in 22 balls. This was CSK's first win in their last six matches.

Shivam Dube struck an unbeaten 43 in 37 deliveries, while young debutant Shaik Rasheed impressed with a 19-ball 27.

Earlier, LSG lost two wickets in the powerplay thanks to some fine bowling by seamers Khaleel Ahmed and Anshul Kamboj, who picked up a wicket each in the first six overs.

Senior spinner Ravindra Jadeja finished with figures of 2/24 in three overs.

Brief scores: Lucknow Super Giants: 166/7 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant 63; Ravindra Jadeja 2/24).

Chennai Super Kings: 168/5 in 19.3 overs (Rachin Ravindra 37, MS Dhoni 26 not out, Shivam Dube 43 not out; Ravi Bishnoi 2/18)

With IANS inputs