Virat Kohli, arguably the batsman in the world right now, is rapidly shattering every batting record there is but the captain in him is not far behind either. With India's six-wicket win in the first One-day International (ODI) of the five-match series, Virat Kohli surpassed legendary Windies cricketer Viv Richards' captaincy record. The win in Hyderabad on Saturday was Kohli's 48th as India captain in 64 ODI and it took him past Viv Richards' tally of 47. However, on the list of 'Most wins after 64 ODIs as captain' Kohli stands third as former greats Ricky Ponting (51 wins) and Clive Llyod (50 wins) lead the way.

Chasing 237 for victory, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck in the second over of their innings, but Kohli and Rohit Sharma played with characteristic ease before Australia prized out three wickets to roar back into the match.

Kohli, who added 76 runs with Rohit, raced to 44 off 45 balls before being foxed by Adam Zampa.

Rohit's departure for 37 compounded India's problems as the asking run rate climbed above six an over.

India then rode on an unbeaten 141-run stand between Kedar Jadhav and MS Dhoni, who made 59, to achieve the target in 48.2 overs and lead the five-match series 1-0.

Jadhav top-scored with an unbeaten 81 as India beat Australia by six wickets in Hyderabad on Saturday.

"We did a good job with the ball. The wicket didn't offer as much as it did under the lights, which was surprising. You have experience with MS and flair with Kedar who is also experienced now. That partnership was outstanding and it was more or less a complete performance. That set the platform," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

The teams move to Nagpur for the second match of the five-game series on Tuesday.