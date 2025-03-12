The euphoria around India's 2025 Champions Trophy triumph hasn't gone down, with middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer conceding that he has been running out of words over the feeling of winning an ICC 50-over trophy. India lifted the 2025 Champions Trophy after beating New Zealand by four wickets in the final on Sunday to become the most successful side in the tournament's history with a third title.

“Outstanding man, I'm running out of words, to be honest. It's a fantastic feeling. I'm extremely happy that I was able to contribute to the team in every way possible and in every game. Also in the outfield as well, getting those crucial runouts and catches. The feeling is, I don't know, it's ineffable. I'm running out of words.,” said Iyer in a video posted by the Indian cricket team on its Instagram account on Wednesday.

Iyer finished as India's top run-scorer in the competition with 243 runs in five games, including successive half-centuries against Pakistan and New Zealand in the group stage. He played a key knock of 48 runs in the final, and played a key role in India standing up to the spin challenge on Dubai's slow pitches.

“When you see that you're the highest run-getter for the team, I think there's no better feeling other than that. The feeling is surreal. But I feel that I could have finished the game (final).

“But you know what, at the end of the day, every individual wants to finish the game for the team. I would take this on any given day, and I'm extremely happy the way every individual contributed towards team victory,” he added.

Iyer also landed a spot in Champions Trophy's Team of the Tournament alongside Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami and Varun Chakaravarthy. “Winning my first ICC trophy, I think it's a brilliant feeling overall. This is the fifth title for me in a year, and seriously, thankful and blessed,” he concluded.

