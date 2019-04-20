 
Kuldeep Yadav Left In Tears By Moeen Ali's Assault, Fans Post Heartwarming Messages

Updated: 20 April 2019 14:59 IST

Kuldeep Yadav was in tears after Moeen Ali's brutal onslaught in the 16th over, which yielded 27 runs for RCB.

Kuldeep Yadav Left In Tears By Moeen Ali
Kuldeep Yadav broke down after Moeen Ali launched a brutal attack during RCB's innings. © Hotstar/IPL

Kuldeep Yadav was literally left in tears after England all-rounder Moeen Ali launched a fearsome attack on the India spinner during the KKR vs RCB IPL 2019 match at the Eden Gardens on Friday night. Kuldeep Yadav was taken to the cleaners by the Englishman, smashing two fours and three sixes in the 16th over of RCB's inning. Kuldeep Yadav was caught on camera in tears and being consoled by KKR teammate Nitish Rana. Kuldeep Yadav did dismiss Moeen Ali on the final ball of the over but by then the damage had been done and it seemed to weigh heavily on the left-arm wrist spinner.

After the completion of 17 overs, replays on the broadcast channel showed Kuldeep Yadav sitting on his haunches all teary-eyed, having a sip of water with Nitish Rana by his side.

Fans on Twitter were left heartbroken by Kuldeep Yadav's reaction, posting messages of support for the India spinner.

In the commentary box, former Zimbabwe cricketer Mpumelelo "Pommie" Mbangwa too spoke in support of Kuldeep.

"Being consoled there by Nitish Rana. Yup it hurts. No doubt about it. He is a top bowler is Kuldeep Yadav but you have to be philosophical about it. It can happen to you," said Mbangwa.

Kuldeep Yadav's over served as the much-needed momentum shift for RCB as they smashed KKR all over the park in the final few overs to post a formidable total.

Kuldeep Yadav bled 27 runs (26 off the bat plus 1 wide) in the 16th over with the KKR spinner ending the match with figures of 1/59 -- the joint-most expensive spell by a spin bowler in IPL history.

Moeen Ali's blitz coupled with Virat Kohli's swashbuckling century helped RCB post 213 for four.

Despite Andre Russell and Nitish Rana's heroics, KKR couldn't get over the line, giving RCB only their second win of the season.

Comments
Topics : Kuldeep Yadav Moeen Ali Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 35 Cricket
Highlights
  • Kuldeep Yadav breaks down after Moeen Ali's brutal attack
  • Kuldeep Yadav was plundered for 27 runs in the 16th over
  • Kuldeep Yadav was consoled by KKR teammate Nitish Rana
