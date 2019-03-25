 
IPL 2019: Jasprit Bumrah's Shoulder Scans Are Clear, Says BCCI Official

Updated: 25 March 2019 22:39 IST

Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding during Sunday's IPL 2019 contest against Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. © AFP

Allaying fears about India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's shoulder injury, a BCCI official on Monday said there were no major concerns since the scans have come clear. A vital cog in India's World Cup plans, Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while fielding during Sunday's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 contest against Delhi Capitals, causing concern in the Indian camp.

The national team relies heavily on Bumrah, who has earned the reputation of being the world's best bowler in death overs. The Gujarat pacer did not come out to bat in Sunday's match, which added to the concerns about his injury. However, a BCCI official told PTI on the condition of anonymity that Bumrah's injury was not serious in nature. 

"Bumrah had some shoulder scans done in the morning and BCCI was kept in the loop. His scan reports were okay. The tests that were done were all those recommended by the BCCI," the official said.

When asked why Bumrah was still in Mumbai while the team has already left for Bengaluru, the official said, "Since the reports came late and the team has already left, he is travelling separately."

Mumbai Indians' next match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 28.

India Cricket Team Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah IPL 2019 Cricket
