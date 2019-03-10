 
Watch: Virat Kohli's Reaction To Jasprit Bumrah's First Six For India Is Pure Gold

Updated: 10 March 2019 18:14 IST

India rode on a 115-ball 143 by Shikhar Dhawan to post a mammoth 358 for nine in the fourth ODI against Australia.

Virat Kohli failed to impress much with the willow and lot his wicket for seven. © Twitter

Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper with over 10,000 runs in One-day Internationals (ODI), was in awe of Jasprit Bumrah when the bowler hit a huge six off the last ball of the innings in Mohali. The tail-ender's first-ever six in international cricket helped India reach 358 for nine in 50 overs in the fourth ODI against Australia at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium on Sunday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of captain Virat Kohli applauding for Jasprit Bumrah after he smashed Pat Cummins for a maximum.

"That moment when @Jaspritbumrah93 hits the last ball for a maximum," the BCCI captioned the video.

After opting to bat, India rode on a 115-ball 143 by Shikhar Dhawan to post a mammoth total in their allotted 50 overs. 

Leading the five-match series 2-1, India made a brilliant start in Mohali as Dhawan and Rohit Sharma stitched a 193-run opening stand, best-ever by a pair of Indian openers against Australia.

While Dhawan returned to form with a century after 17 ODIs and nearly six months, vice-captain Rohit missed on his 41st ODI hundred and fell for 95.

Dhawan registered his career-best ODI knock of 143 with the help of 18 boundaries and three sixes.

Kohli failed to impress much with the willow and lot his wicket for seven. Rishabh Pant chipped in with quickfire 36 runs, while KL Rahul and Vijay Shankar contributed with a knock of 26 each.

For Australia, fast bowler Pat Cummins claimed his best-ever ODI figures of 5/70. Jhye Richardson supported him well in attack with three crucial wickets.

Topics : India Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Virat Kohli Jasprit Bumrah Cricket India vs Australia, 4th ODI Shikhar Dhawan
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah hit a huge six off the last ball of the innings
  • It was the tail-ender's first-ever six in international cricket
  • India reached 358 for nine in 50 overs in the fourth ODI
