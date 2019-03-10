India will aim to bounce back and seal the One-Day International (ODI) series when they host Australia in the fourth match at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. The hosts' two-match winning run was brought to a halt by Australia in Ranchi, as the visitors scored 313 runs and later bundled India to trail 1-2 and keep the five-match ODI series alive. However, all eyes will be on young Rishabh Pant, who will strive to seal a slot in the 2019 World Cup squad even as India fret about their top-order woes ahead of the Mohali clash. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

Providing opportunities to all World Cup 2019 hopefuls would be on skipper Virat Kohli's mind and the team management is expected to ring in a few changes in the playing XI in the remaining two matches of the series.

MS Dhoni seems to have played his last international game in Ranchi and now Pant gets a chance to book his boarding pass for the England-bound flight.

In earlier ODIs, Pant had played purely as a batsman but with Dhoni being rested, Pant will get a chance to don the gloves.

The Indian playing XI will also have Bhuvneshwar Kumar on Sunday as he replaces Mohammed Shami, who was hit on the leg in his follow through during the third match.