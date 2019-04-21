IPL 2019 has seen witnessed some inspirational moments in the field. From Kieron Pollard's one-handed stunner in the deep to Ben Stokes' superman catch ; there have been some exceptional catches this season. But they could all be trumped by a never-seen-before effort from Delhi Capitals' South African import Colin Ingram. The 33-year-old pulled off an extraordinary relay catch with teammate Axar Patel to bring to an end Kings XI Punjab star Chris Gayle's blistering knock in the DC vs KXIP IPL 2019 match at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Saturday night.

Fielding at deep mid-wicket, Colin Ingram leapt to take the catch but with the momentum taking him over the rope, the South African had the presence of mind to throw the ball with to Axar Patel.

What made the effort a candidate for the 'catch of the tournament' was the fact was Ingram was almost in mid-air when he threw the ball with force all the way to Axar Patel, who was standing near long-on.

Fantastic innings from @SDhawan25 and great composure from Shreyas gives a well deserved win.

The catch by Colin Ingram ( eventually by Axar) to dismiss Chris Gayle made a huge difference , Great presence of mind #DCvKXIP https://t.co/xzaTK1Qz8w — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) April 20, 2019

Fans couldn't believe what they had seen and took to Twitter to weigh in what would surely go down as one of the best catches in IPL history.

Absouletely breathtaking! Hopping Colin Ingram finds teammate Axar Patel on the boundary to complete a smart relay catch. #DCvKXIP #IPL2019 pic.twitter.com/EkkmImdrx1 — Deepak Raj Verma (@DeVeDeTr) April 20, 2019

Catch of the IPL 2019 till now — Gaurav Shukla (@Rahulshukla7773) April 20, 2019

Take a Bow Colin Ingram!

That's hell of a Catch.. #DCvKXIP — Abhi Silswal (@AbhiSilswal707) April 20, 2019

DC needed a magical moment to overcome the Gayle Storm and that is exactly what Colin Ingram gave! Excellent catch. . Smart thinking to throw the ball to Axar. #DCvKXIP — Swetha Harini (@Swez_S) April 20, 2019

What a brilliant catch by Colin Ingram. Mind blowing fitness, presence of mind and stability!#DCvKXIP #IPL2019 — Nazre IMAM (@armaan794) April 20, 2019

If Names are shared with Run-outs then why not with some catches as Colin Ingram made his best effort but Axar Patel is getting his name for best catch.! There has to be something for it.! Can't they share their name.!@cricketaakash @VVSLaxman281 #VIVOIPL #VIVOIPL2019 #IPL — Jay Rungta (@JRungta) April 20, 2019

What a relay catch by Colin Ingram and Axar Patel @DelhiCapitals #IPL2019 #DCvKXIP — Anish Bakshi (@anishbakshi) April 20, 2019

Chris Gayle's 37-ball blitz guided Punjab to 163 for seven but the score was not enough as Delhi Capitals overhauled the target in 19.4 overs to win by five wickets.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer anchored the chase with an unbeaten 58 that included a 92-run second-wicket partnership with opener Shikhar Dhawan, who made a quick-fire 56.

The win took Delhi Capitals to 12 points, same as second-placed Mumbai Indians, who are higher thanks to their net run-rate. This was Delhi Capitals' sixth win in 10 matches and puts them in a strong position to claim one of the four playoff spots.