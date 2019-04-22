Ajinkya Rahane Slams Century After Handing Over Reins To Steve Smith

Ajinkya Rahane rose up against the odds to notch up his second Indian Premier League (IPL) century, maiden in the 12th edition of the lucrative tournament. The former Rajasthan Royals skipper reached the milestone in 58 balls and a match after handing over the reins to Steve Smith. Rahane reached the three-figure mark in the IPL after seven years banking on 11 boundaries and three hits over the fence which also ensured Rajasthan Royals post a challenging total against the visiting Delhi Capitals.

Rahane remained unbeaten on 105, registering his best-ever IPL score. He was the sixth to score a century in the IPL 2019 after David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and his young teammate Sanju Samson.

Rahane powered Rajasthan Royals, who are in desperate need of a win, with his ton and was well supported by skipper Steve Smith's half-century.

