Steve Smith led from the front as he returned to captain Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Saturday. "Ajinkya has done a terrific job in the last one and a half year and the team management thinks there's a need for a change. I have done a bit of leadership in the IPL with a bit of success, hopefully, I can lead the team well. Plenty of games coming up in the next few days," Steve Smith said at the toss. Skipper Steve Smith scored an unbeaten half-century as Rajasthan Royals registered a convincing five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. A rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals will look to maintain a winning momentum when they host Delhi Capitals on Monday. Delhi Capitals have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but Saturday night they managed to reverse that at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, helping them remain on the third spot in the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)