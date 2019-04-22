 
IPL Live Score, RR vs DC IPL Score: Chris Morris In As Delhi Capitals Opt To Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals

Updated:4/22/2019 7:44:47 PM IST
IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live Score: Delhi Capitals have won 6 out of 10 matches so far.

RR vs DC IPL Score: Delhi Capitals have won four of their last five matches in IPL 2019. © BCCI/IPL

Steve Smith led from the front as he returned to captain Rajasthan Royals in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match against Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Saturday. "Ajinkya has done a terrific job in the last one and a half year and the team management thinks there's a need for a change. I have done a bit of leadership in the IPL with a bit of success, hopefully, I can lead the team well. Plenty of games coming up in the next few days," Steve Smith said at the toss. Skipper Steve Smith scored an unbeaten half-century as Rajasthan Royals registered a convincing five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. A rejuvenated Rajasthan Royals will look to maintain a winning momentum when they host Delhi Capitals on Monday. Delhi Capitals have been doing better at away games rather than at their home ground but Saturday night they managed to reverse that at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground with a five-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab, helping them remain on the third spot in the points table. (LIVE SCORECARD)

IPL 2019 Live Score Updates Between Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, straight from Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

  • 19:44 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
  • 19:43 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    Delhi Capitals have won 4 out of 5 away matches this season.
  • 19:40 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals are fielding an unchanged XI. Here is their playing XI for the match.


  • 19:38 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    DC have made one change. Chris Morris replaces Sandeep Lamichhane in the playing XI. Here is Delhi Capitals' XI for the match.

     
  • 19:36 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    "Looks better than most of the surfaces we've seen here. I would have bowled first as well because we don't know if dew will be a factor but well, have to bat first and bat well," Steve Smith said at the toss.
  • 19:33 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    "We're gonna bowl first. Majority of the sides have won chasing here, so we're going by that. Our side likes chasing these days and that gives confidence for us," Shreyas Iyer said at the toss.
  • 19:31 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl.
  • 19:30 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
  • 19:10 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
  • 19:07 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    Delhi Capitals' Shikhar Dhawan has 6 scores of above 30 in IPL 2019. While fellow teammate, Ishant Sharma is 2 wickets away from 100 T20 wickets.
  • 19:04 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
  • 18:41 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) have played 18 times against each other in the IPL. RR have won 11 times whereas DC have won on 7 occasions. In Jaipur, RR have won 4 out of 5 the matches they have played against DC.
  • 18:40 (IST)Apr 22, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of match 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that is to be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Jaipur.

    Topics : Rajasthan Royals Delhi Capitals Steven Smith Shreyas Iyer Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Match 40 IPL 2019 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur
