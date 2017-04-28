 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KKR Vs DD Clash

Updated: 28 April 2017 12:22 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders are flying high while Delhi Daredevils are struggling towards the foot of the table.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For KKR Vs DD Clash
Robin Uthappa has possibly been the biggest underachiever in Indian cricket. © BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are looking good to make it into the knockout stages of the Indian Premier League (IPL), while Delhi Daredevils are trying to figure out ways to ensure that their IPL 10 does not end at the league stage. KKR, with 6 wins from 8 matches, are on top of the points table, ahead of Mumbai Indians on run rate. DD, on the other hand, are at rock bottom with just two wins from six games.

Top five picks for the KKR vs DD match

Gautam Gambhir: The KKR skipper has been a leader right from the start, and his show with the bat has largely been the reason why the Kolkata outfit has been in such fine fettle. Gambhir has also shown a lot of creativity in his captaincy, with great results.

Robin Uthappa: Uthappa has possibly been the biggest underachiever in Indian cricket. His form with the bat aside, he has also delivered with the wicket-keeping gloves, as was seen in the match with Rising Pune Supergiant. He is crucial to KKR's campaign.

Sunil Narine: KKR's 'surprise weapon' has stymied many an opposition. Gambhir has used him in the classic pinch-hitter mode and the West Indian has played some blinders. His bowling has not been as effective, but he has really put the cat among the opposition pigeons.

Sanju Samson: The reason for DD's recent miserable state is that their batting is just not there. They do not have that one batsman who can snatch the match from the opposition. That is why they need Samson to come back to form in a hurry. One of the only two centurions so far in IPL 10, the batsman and his side could use some more runs from him.

Zaheer Khan: The DD captain has to rally his troops and try to make an impact. He is the best medium-pacer in view for DD and he will need to find ways to get the best out everyone in his side to try and make a fist of it.

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Delhi Daredevils Gautam Gambhir Sanju Samson Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KKR take on DD on Friday
  • KKR are looking good to make it into the knockout stages
  • KKR are on top of the points table
Related Articles
Gautam Gambhir Will Sponsor Education Of Children Of CRPF Men Killed By Maoists
Gautam Gambhir Will Sponsor Education Of Children Of CRPF Men Killed By Maoists
IPL 2017: Watch How Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary Got Involved In A Verbal Spat During RPS-KKR Match
IPL 2017: Watch How Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary Got Involved In A Verbal Spat During RPS-KKR Match
IPL 2017, Today's Matches, KKR Vs DD and KXIP Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Matches, KKR Vs DD and KXIP Vs SRH: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.