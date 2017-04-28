Gautam Gambhir Will Sponsor Education Of Children Of CRPF Men Killed By Maoists

Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who is always vocal about issues regarding India's armed forces, has announced that his foundation would pay for all the education expenses for children of 25 CRPF personnel martyred in an attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's south Sukma area on Monday.

As we crib over lack of air conditioning or size of our already mammoth SUV, let's ponder over d future of d daughters of CRPF martyrs. pic.twitter.com/XhBbbaFEgD — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 26, 2017

25 CRPF men sacrificed lives for d country. Sometimes I wonder if we deserve their sacrifice!!! pic.twitter.com/yKN8bzEom2 — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) April 26, 2017

"On Wednesday morning, I picked up newspapers and saw gut-wrenching pictures of the daughters of two CRPF men killed in the latest attacks. One was saluting her martyred father while in the other picture, the howling young woman was being consoled by her relative," Gambhir wrote in his column for Hindustan Times.

The left hander stated that he would fund the education of these children through the Gautam Gambhir Foundation and that process to ensure the same was already underway.

"The Gautam Gambhir Foundation will take care of the entire education expenses of the children of these martyrs. My team has already started work on this and I shall soon share the progress we have made," he wrote.

The Gambhir-led Kolkata Knight Riders team sported black arm bands during Wednesday's match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Pune as a tribute to the martyred CRPF men.

The Delhi cricketer said it was not easy to focus on the match after the Chhattisgarh incident.

"It is for the same reasons I love armed forces too, although the quantum of losing a dear one while serving the country can never ever be compared to losing a cricket match," Gambhir said.

