IPL 2017: Watch How Gautam Gambhir, Manoj Tiwary Got Involved In A Verbal Spat During RPS-KKR Match

Former India batsman Gautam Gambhir and Bengal captain Manoj Tiwary do not share the best of relationships on and off the field. During the match between Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Pune, Tiwary once again got into a verbal spat with the KKR skipper. The incident happened during the 15th over of the match when Gambhir was seen giving it back to Tiwari in his usual manner.

This is not the first time that Tiwary and Gambhir got into a verbal spat with each other. Earlier, in 2015, they nearly came to exchanging blows during the Ranji Trophy match between Delhi and Bengal played at Feroz Shah Kotla. In fact, in an unprecedented ugly gesture, Gambhir even pushed umpire Srinath, who was trying to get him out of the way to hit Tiwari.

Touching umpire is a grave offence in cricket, which could invite a ban. The incident happened when Bengal batsman Partha Sarathi Bhattacharjee got out of Manan Sharma's bowling and Tiwary came in to bat wearing a cap.

Tiwary first took guard and was about to take strike. But he stopped the bowler and signalled at the dressing room to bring his helmet as a pacer was operating from the other end.

Delhi players felt that it was a deliberate time wasting tactic. Sharma ticked off Tiwary who responded in the same vein.

All of a sudden, Gambhir, at first slip, got into the action and started abusing the Bengal skipper, who then retaliated.

According to PTI, all hell broke loose as Gambhir reportedly said: "Shaam ko mil tujhe maroonga (Meet me in the evening, I will hit you). Tiwary retorted, saying: "Shaam kya abhi bahar chal (Why wait till evening, let's go out and settle it now").

Umpire Srinath then sprinted in from bowler's end.

(With PTI Inputs)