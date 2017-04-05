 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Team Profile, Kolkata Knight Riders

Updated: 05 April 2017 16:09 IST

Knight Riders will miss the services of Andre Russell, who has been banned for a year from cricket for a whereabouts clause violation by an independent anti-doping panel in Kingston.

IPL 2017: Team Profile, Kolkata Knight Riders
Gautam Gambhir will be aiming to lead KKR to a third IPL title. © PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), after a disappointing start to the Indian Premier League (IPL), have grown from strength to strength in the last couple of seasons, ever since Gautam Gambhir took over the reins from former India captain Sourav Ganguly. KKR were in contention to win the tournament last year when they qualified for the play-offs but lost to eventual winners Sunrisers Hyderabad. The Gambhir-led side won the tournament in 2012 and 2014 and IPL 2017 looks promising for the Shah Rukh Khan-owned side after some pretty good picks in the auctions.

Knight Riders will miss the services of Andre Russell, who has been banned for a year from cricket for a whereabouts clause violation by an independent anti-doping panel in Kingston.

While it might go on to hurt the Kolkata-based side but with players like Gambhir, Yousuf Pathan, Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa in the ranks, it still looks a very balanced team.

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib-al Hasan, along with Sunil Narine, will keep the side in good stead in a low, slow turning Eden Gardens pitch. The Kiwi seamer Trent Boult and England all-rounder Chris Woakes along with the talented West Indian Rovman Powell were very good picks from the auction that might go on to serve them well for the upcoming season.

KKR will open their campaign against Gujarat Lions in the 10th edition of the tournament at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot, on April 7.

It will be a surprise if the team fails to qualify for the play-offs, given the kind of arsenal they have in their squad.

Complete squad: Gautam Gambhir (capt), Trent Boult, Chris Woakes, Rishi Dhawan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Robin Uthappa, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Umesh Yadav, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson, Ankit Singh Rajput, Rovman Powell, R Sanjay Yadav, Ishank Jaggi, Darren Bravo, Sayan Ghosh

Topics : Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket Gautam Gambhir
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • KKR are two-time winners of the Indian Premier League
  • Gautam Gambhir is captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders
  • This is the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Today's Match, KKR vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, KKR vs GL: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs GL: Kolkata Look To Claim Full Points In Clash With Gujarat
IPL 2017, Preview, KKR Vs GL: Kolkata Look To Claim Full Points In Clash With Gujarat
IPL 2017: I'm Special, No One Can Compete With Me, Says Yusuf Pathan
IPL 2017: I'm Special, No One Can Compete With Me, Says Yusuf Pathan
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.