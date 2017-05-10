 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL Vs DD Contest

Updated: 10 May 2017 16:03 IST

Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils are both playing for pride.

IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For GL Vs DD Contest
Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson are key players for Delhi © BCCI

With the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10 Play-off contests already out of their reach, Gujarat Lions (GL) and Delhi Daredevils (DD) are both playing for pride, which could get some of the best performances out of the rather depressed and disillusioned players.

Top 5 picks for GL vs DD match

Suresh Raina: The Gujarat Lions skipper has the double disappointment of not making it to the IPL play-offs or to the Indian team for the ICC Champions Trophy. Nevertheless, the professional cricket in him would like to sign off with a win.

Dinesh Karthik: The former India wicketkeeper has been quietly efficient in the GL middle-order, although he isn't quite as charismatic as the rest of the batting. However, he too will be looking to make a mark before signing off.

Aaron Finch: The Australian would be suitably unhappy about not being able to drag his side out of the rut. He would also like to have something to say in the last couple of matches.

Sanju Samson: The Kerala batsman has this habit of coming up with great stuff in every IPL, and then vanish again. He would love to add some more runs to his name in the next two matches.

Rishabh Pant: With the race all but run, it is time for the youngsters in the DD camp, including Pant and the others, to post some runs that could make a case for them in future tournaments.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Delhi Daredevils Suresh Kumar Raina Aaron James Finch Sanju Samson Rishabh Rajendra Pant Indian Premier League 2017 Dinesh Karthik Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Both the teams are out of the play-off race
  • DD have won 4 matches out of 11
  • Gujarat are 6th in the points table
Related Articles
IPL 2017, Today's Match, GL Vs DD: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Today's Match, GL Vs DD: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV
IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs DD: Gujarat, Delhi Play For Pride As Points Become Irrelevant
IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs DD: Gujarat, Delhi Play For Pride As Points Become Irrelevant
IPL 2017: Dwayne Smith's Whirlwind 74 Dents KXIP's Play-Off Chances
IPL 2017: Dwayne Smith's Whirlwind 74 Dents KXIP's Play-Off Chances
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.