 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs DD: Gujarat, Delhi Play For Pride As Points Become Irrelevant

Updated: 09 May 2017 16:27 IST

Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils, already out of the play-off race, will now play to notch a win and some consolation.

IPL 2017, Preview, GL Vs DD: Gujarat, Delhi Play For Pride As Points Become Irrelevant
In their previous meeting in IPL 2017, Delhi Daredevils beat Gujarat Lions by 7 wickets. © BCCI

In possibly the most futile of games in the Indian Premier League (IPL) Season 10, Gujarat Lions (GL) will take the action to Kanpur, where they meet Delhi Daredevils (DD) in a match that has no consequence on the tournament. With both sides out of the running, all this game does is restore some pride for one of the sides, and adds some more pain for the other. Any way one looks at it, this is the kind of game that really has no winners.

The only point of interest really would be which side manages to evade last position. That is the only thing left for these sides to fight for.

With eight points from 11 games, Delhi had held on a faint hope of qualifying for the play-off but once Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians to move into 15 points, it was all over for Zaheer Khan's men.

Gujarat too have been hurt by their lack of depth in bowling and they are now at the sixth spot with four wins and eight losses.

Squads:

Delhi Daredevils: Zaheer Khan (capt), Angelo Mathews, Corey Anderson, Kagiso Rabada, Pat Cummins, Ankit Bawne, Aditya Tare, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Shashank Singh, Mohammed Shami, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jayant Yadav, Amit Mishra, Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Chris Morris, Carlos Brathwaite, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant, Chama Milind, Khaleel Ahmed, Pratyush Singh, Marlon Samuels.

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (capt), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik, Dhaval Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathu Singh, Tejas Baroka, Andrew Tye.

Topics : Gujarat Lions Delhi Daredevils Suresh Kumar Raina Zaheer Khan Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Delhi take on Gujarat in Kanpur on Wednesday
  • Delhi beat Gujarat in their previous meeting this season
  • Both teams are out contention for a play-off spot
Related Articles
IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL Live Score: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs (KKR) Kolkata Knight Riders
IPL 2017: AB de Villiers Returns Home After A Poor Stint With Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2017: AB de Villiers Returns Home After A Poor Stint With Royal Challengers Bangalore
IPL 2017, Report Card, DD: Capital Failure For Delhi Daredevils Team
IPL 2017, Report Card, DD: Capital Failure For Delhi Daredevils Team
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 03 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.