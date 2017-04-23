 
IPL 2017: Dejected Suresh Raina Feels Gujarat Lions Bowlers Need to Step Up

Updated: 23 April 2017 22:02 IST

Beaten by Kings XI Punjab, the Gujarat Lions succumb to their fifth loss in seven matches.

IPL 2017: Dejected Suresh Raina Feels Gujarat Lions Bowlers Need to Step Up
Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina scored 32 runs off 24 balls. © BCCI

After a disappointing 26-run loss to Kings XI Punjab in Rajkot on Sunday, Gujarat Lions skipper Suresh Raina was disheartened by his bowlers' poor show in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match and said they need to step up their game. "You can't chase 190 every time. Bowlers have to do something. We haven't won any 4 p.m. games. It's a learning curve for us. Spinners have to step up," Raina said after the match.

"Nathu got cramps, so I had to bowl Smith in the second last over. The bowlers are lacking confidence. They are not executing on match day. They do well in the nets, but not on match day," Suresh Raina lamented.

For Punjab, the strong all-round show ended their four-match losing streak. Opening batsman Hashim Amla smashed 65 as the visitors posted a challenging total of 188/7 in 20 overs. In reply, Gujarat could score only 162/7 as the eighth-placed team succumbed to their fifth loss in seven matches.

Raina, who scored 32 runs off 24 balls, also spoke about the pitch. "We thought we could still chase it down, but while we were batting, the wicket got slower and Sandeep (Sharma) and Mohit (Sharma) bowled good slower balls and made it hard for us to hit," the skipper added.

"At this stage, I can't say anything. We have to go there. Couple of injury issues, but we have to win more games. We can't just talk in training. We'll go to Bengaluru, regroup and hopefully we can win," Raina added.

(With PTI inputs)

Topics : Gujarat Lions Kings XI Punjab Suresh Kumar Raina Hashim Mahomed Amla Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Gujarat Lions lost by 26 runs to Kings XI Punjab
  • This was their fifth loss in seven games
  • Suresh Raina scored 32 runs off 24 balls
Show Comments
