Gujarat Lions are not in a happy place following a poor start to IPL 2017, which sees them languish at the bottom of the points table but things seemed to be looking up after they managed to beat a high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders. But on Sunday, ahead of their match against Kings XI Punjab in Rajkot, bad news struck again as news filtered in that their star West Indian all-rounder Dwayne Bravo will miss the entirety of the 10th edition of the Twenty20 tournament. Gujarat owner Keshav Bansal tweeted the news and captain Suresh Raina corroborated it during the toss presentation.

Gujarat have managed to win just two matches out of the six they have played so far, meaning they have just four points and a poor run-rate sees them occupy last place. They have sorely missed the services of Bravo and have failed to find right balance in their team.

Owner Keshav Bansal took to Twitter and put up a picture of himself with Bravo to break the news.

Going to miss this Champion! Unfortunately he has been ruled out this season due to injury! I wish him all the best for a speedy recovery! pic.twitter.com/XkKiMN9ojt — Keshav Bansal (@KeshavBansal08) April 23, 2017

Raina then confirmed that Bravo had been ruled out and he would be speaking to the team management find Bravo's replacement.

"Yes, Dwayne Bravo has been ruled out of the tournament. He had been doing all the rehab but just couldn't take the heat. Would need another few weeks to get ready. We need to have a chat with the management and see who could be the replacement," Raina said at the toss between Gujarat and Punjab at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Gujarat had topped the table in IPL 2016 and looked like one of the best outfits last season. One of Gujarat's big performers was a certain 'DJ Bravo'. The West Indian might not have done much with the bat but picked up 17 wickets with a best performance of four for 22.

Bravo has been one of the most consistent performers in the IPL. He is right up there with the best and his performance with Chennai Super Kings was crucial to their cause.

The West Indian has played a whopping 106 IPL matches overall and is fifth in the list of all-time highest wicket-takers. He has 122 scalps to his name, same as third-placed Harbhajan Singh and fourth-placed Piyush Chawla. He has a better strike rate than the duo but because of his higher economy rate is behind them in the list.

Lasith Malinga leads the list with 147 wickets to his name ahead of leg-spinner Amit Mishra, who has taken 131 wickets.