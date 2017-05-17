 
IPL 2017, Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni's Biggest Critic Harsh Goenka Turns Fan, Appreciates His Knock Vs Mumbai Indians

Updated: 17 May 2017 12:20 IST

Harsh Goenka not only appreciated MS Dhoni's knock but gave standing ovation to the blistering innings of 40 not out off 26 balls

Harsh Goenka applaude Dhoni's blistering knock in IPL qualifier vs Mumbai © Twitter

Apart from the Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) players, the franchise owner's brother, Harsh Goenka, has also been in the limelight in the entire season for his 'anti-Dhoni' remarks. But as a 'Dhoni special' ensured that Pune reach their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) final on Tuesday, Goenka, for a change, not only appreciated Dhoni's knock but gave standing ovation to the blistering innings of 40 not out off 26 balls. Dhoni, who looked a bit rusty initially, took Jasprit Bumrah and Mitchell McClenaghan to the cleaners and smashed 41 runs along with Manoj Tiwary in the last two overs in the Qualifier 1 against Mumbai Indians (MI).

"Explosive batting by Dhoni, deceitful bowling by Sundar and great captaincy by Smith takes #RPS to the #IPL finals," Goenka wrote on Twitter.

This was in sharp contrast to what Harsh Goenka had to say about Dhoni earlier, when he had some rather uncharitable stuff to shell out about the star cricketer, which led to former also being trolled massively.

He had tweeted during the early days of the IPL, applauding RPS' new captain Steve Smith, who had replaced Dhoni, calling the Australian the 'king of the jungle' after his fine innings in the team's first win over MI.

Goenka had faced severe criticism on social media following his tweet.

harsh goenka tweet
harsh goenka tweet 1

RPS became the first team on Tuesday to qualify for the IPL season 10 final. Apart from Dhoni's contribution, Washington Sundar bowled exceptionally well to add to the team's victory against the two-time champions. He took 3 for 16 in four overs and also received the Man of the Match award for his top performance.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Mahendra Singh Dhoni Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni hit 40 off 26 balls against Mumbai Indians
  • Harsh Goenka applauded Dhoni's knock against Mumbai
  • Harsh Goenka is RPS owner's brother
