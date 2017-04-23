Harsh Goenka Does U-Turn, Praises 'Masterful' MS Dhoni Knock

It is not just the general public that was won over by Mahendra Singh Dhoni's sensational last-ball finish for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Saturday. Even Harsh Goenka, the brother of RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka is suddenly a fan, waxing eloquent over Twitter as to how 'masterful' Dhoni's 34-ball 61 knock was and how the former India and RPS captain was the greatest finisher in the game of cricket."Masterful innings by Dhoni. Great to see him back in form. Nobody can be a greater finisher. Takes @RPSupergiants to a nail-biting win," Goenka tweeted after Dhoni had crafted a brilliant come-from-behind win for RPS.

Masterful innings by Dhoni. Great to see him back in form. Nobody can be a greater finisher. Takes @RPSupergiants to a nail-biting win. — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) April 22, 2017

@hvgoenka @Cricket_Ankit @RPSupergiants Whatever you say now, will not erase or compensate the earlier unwarranted tweet. Hurt in us remains Hurt. We will be with MSD forever. — Subbu (@kksubbu2003) April 22, 2017

@hvgoenka @RPSupergiants The chameleon man and his chameleon act. Just few days back he wanted him to go. — PRAPHULL CHANDAN JHA (@PChandanJha) April 22, 2017

This was in sharp contrast to what Harsh Goenka had to say about Dhoni earlier, when he had some rather uncharitable stuff to shell out about the star cricketer, which led to former also being trolled massively.

He had tweeted during the early days of the IPL, applauding RPS' new captain Steve Smith, who had replaced Dhoni, calling the Australian the 'king of the jungle' after his fine innings in the team's win over Mumbai Indians.

Thereafter, Goenka had tweeted a list of who had the best batting statistics among the RPS batsmen, in an obvious reference to Dhoni not being in the list.

So much so that Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, took to putting up a picture of her on social media in a Chennai Super Kings helmet, with a message which was interpreted as an response to Goenka's remarks.