IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Sakshi Dhoni's Fitting Reply To Rising Pune Supergiant Owners

Updated: 12 April 2017 13:04 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi has a cryptic message for RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother, Harsh Goenka.

Sakshi Dhoni gave a fitting reply to RPS' owners' brother Harsh Goenka © Instagram

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni is taking up cudgels for her husband in a novel way. It all started with her posting a picture on Instagram of her wearing a Chennai Super Kings' helmet, Mahi's former team. Not just that, she then posted another picture, which talks about Karma. Looks like Sakshi is getting one back at the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rising Pune Supergiant owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother Harsh Goenka, who has taken repeated digs at her husband, the former RPS skipper. As Mahi is not responding to the taunts, Sakshi has taken it upon herself to air her opinions, which seem to be aimed at her husband's critics.

Sakshi took to Instagram to post a selfie wearing a CSK helmet with a caption that read - "Throwback."

 

 

#throwback !!

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

She followed it with a post which read, "When a bird is alive, it eats ants. When the bird is dead, ants eat the bird. Time and circumstances can change at any time. Don't devalue or hurt anyone in life. You may be powerful today, but remember, time is more powerful than you. One tree makes a million match sticks but only one match is needed to burn a million trees. So be good and do good."

 

A post shared by Sakshi (@sakshisingh_r) on

Harsh Goenka had faced severe criticism following his tweet on Dhoni after the Pune-based franchise defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their first IPL match. Harsh, who has been the chairman of RPG Enterprises, had praised RPS' new captain Steve Smith after his match-winning knock on April 5 but also made comments about Dhoni, which were not appreciated by the twitterati. Harsh was trolled brutally for his 'Anti-Dhoni' tweets.

harsh goenka tweet
harsh goenka tweet 1
harsh goenka 3

Harsh did not stop here. After the franchise's loss to Kings XI Punjab on Saturday, he took to Twitter again and shared the screenshots of the strike-rates of Pune players this season.

"#RPS batting statistics until now - Manoj Tiwari, Rahane, Christian have the best strike rates," he wrote.

Looks like everything it not good between RPS and Dhoni. They chose to name Ajinkya Rahane stand-in skipper against Delhi Daredevils (DD) on Tuesday after regular skipper Steve Smith was ruled out with an upset stomach.

A day before the IPL 10 auction, Mahi was replaced as RPS skipper by Smith. Dhoni had led the IPL teams in all past nine seasons. He first led Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and then took charge of Pune Supergiants in 2016 after the Chennai franchise was suspended.

Topics : Chennai Super Kings Rising Pune Supergiant Delhi Daredevils Kings XI Punjab Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steven Peter Devereux Smith Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
