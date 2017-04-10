IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Shows Off Dancing Skills As Ben Stokes Watches On

MS Dhoni posted a video of him dancing with Ben Stokes watching the former captain's every move.

Unmoved by the recent controversy surrounding Rising Pune Supergiant's owner Sanjiv Goenka's brother Harsh Goenka's tweets, former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni seems to be enjoying his time away from the responsibilites of being an Indian Premier League (IPL) skipper. An unburdened Dhoni was seen showing off his dancing skills in his RPS jersey with Englishman Ben Stokes keenly watching Dhoni's moves. Dhoni posted the video of him dancing on Instagram and it was an instant hit with more than 600,000 views and 4000 comments.

Pune have made a mixed start to their IPL 2017 campaign. After a convincing win over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 10 opener, Steve Smith-led Pune were outclassed by Kings XI Punjab in Indore.

Glenn Maxwell starred for Pune in the chase after Punjab bowlers had done well to restrict RPS to 163 for six.

But RPS have been making the headlines recently not for their on-field exploits but for off-field comments made by the team owner's brother.

Harsh Goenka made some anti-Dhoni remarks on Twitter which did not go down too well with the former India captain's fans. Harsh faced severe criticism following his tweet on Dhoni after the Pune-based Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in their first match.

Harsh, who has been the chairman of RPG Enterprises, had praised RPS captain Steve Smith after his match-winning knock on April 5 but also made comments about Dhoni, which was not appreciated by the Twitterati.

Following the backlash, Harsh deleted all the tweets.

A day before the IPL 10 auction, Dhoni was replaced as RPS skipper by Australian Steve Smith. The wicketkeeper-batsman had led the IPL teams in all past nine seasons. He first led Chennai Super Kings from 2008 to 2015, and then took charge of Pune Supergiants in 2016 after the Chennai franchise was suspended.