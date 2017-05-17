 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017, Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni Hits Barrage Of Sixes Vs Mumbai Indians, Twitter Goes Berserk

Updated: 17 May 2017 10:29 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's sixes scripted a third win for Rising Pune Supergiant over Mumbai Indians in IPL 10.

IPL 2017, Qualifier 1: MS Dhoni Hits Barrage Of Sixes Vs Mumbai Indians, Twitter Goes Berserk
MS Dhoni hit 40 off 26 balls against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2017 Qualifier 1 © AFP

Big players fire when it matters the most. Mahendra Singh Dhoni's killer blows for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) on Tuesday against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) outlined what this big match player can do to the opposition. RPS were tottering at one stage with skipper Steve Smith and Rahul Tripathi leaving the field early. Ajinkya Rahane with Manoj Tiwary steadied the ship for Pune but it was Dhoni's lusty blows in the last 2 overs that made the difference in the end. On a slow and low pitch, Pune hit 41 runs off the last 12 balls that helped them score 163 against the two-time champions.

On MI's home ground, Dhoni was greeted with loud cheers from the crowd. As he went after the Mumbai bowlers, chants of 'Dhoni Dhoni' reverberated. Each and every run that came off his bat was applauded by the crowd.

It reached a crescendo when he tonked 2 sixes off Jasprit Bumrah in the last over.

Though the former India skipper looked a bit rusty in the beginning with just 14 runs from 18 balls, he smashed Mitchell McClenaghan and Bumrah for two maximums each to score 40 not-out off 26 balls, that helped RPS set 163-run target for MI.

Mumbai started off well chasing a competitive target but fell short by 20 runs in the chase.

It was Pune's third win over Mumbai in as many games this season, providing them with an opportunity to win the coveted trophy in only their second season.

Topics : Rising Pune Supergiant Mumbai Indians Mahendra Singh Dhoni Steven Lubbers Steven Peter Devereux Smith Manoj Tiwary Wankhede Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni hit 40 off 26 balls against Mumbai Indians
  • His innings included 5 sixes and 0 boundaries
  • Pune beat Mumbai by 20 runs to enter IPL 2017 final
Related Articles
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Records Century, This Time With Wicketkeeping Gloves
IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Records Century, This Time With Wicketkeeping Gloves
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Says Avesh Khan Did What World-Class Bowlers Couldn't
IPL 2017: Virat Kohli Says Avesh Khan Did What World-Class Bowlers Couldn't
When Amitabh Bachchan Was in Absolute Awe of MS Dhoni
When Amitabh Bachchan Was in Absolute Awe of MS Dhoni
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 14 May 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.