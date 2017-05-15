IPL 2017: MS Dhoni Records Century, This Time With Wicketkeeping Gloves

MS Dhoni now has 101 from 157 matches in the IPL.

Milestone man Mahendra Singh Dhoni added another feather in his illustrious cap as he became only the second wicket-keeper after Dinesh Karthik to complete 100 dismissals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni achieved the feat during Rising Pune Supergiant's (RPS) crucial league match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) when he caught Axar Patel off pacer Dan Christian's bowling at the Maharashtra Cricket Association International Stadium in Pune on Sunday. While Gujarat Lions' wicketkeeper batsman Karthik sits at the top with 106 dismissals in 152 IPL matches, former India captain Dhoni now has 101 from 157 matches.

This is not the first time Dhoni has proved he is a true 'magician' behind the stumps, as is evident below.

Steve Smith-led Rising Pune Supergiant cruised into the IPL play-offs with a thoroughly one-sided nine-wicket victory over KXIP in a do-or-die final group league match on Sunday.

It was complete domination by the home team, which first bundled out KXIP for a paltry 73 and then knocked off the runs in only 12 overs to finish second in the eight-team table with 18 points.

It was the ninth time in 10 seasons of the IPL that a team involving Dhoni made it to the final four stage.

In the first eight seasons with the Chennai Super Kings, Dhoni was a part of the last four on all occasions.