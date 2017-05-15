IPL 2017: Hardik And Krunal Pandya In Twitter War. Virender Sehwag Trolls Both

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine runs in their last league match of the IPL on Saturday. Chasing 174 to win, MI restricted KKR to 164-8 with a disciplined bowling effort at Eden Gardens. MI, having finished top of the points table, will face Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1. At a time when the Mumbai camp is bound to be happy with the team's effort, all isn't well between two key members of the team - the Pandya brothers. The issue came to light after Hardik tweeted, "Sometimes in life, people closest to you end up disappointing you the most. Not cool, bro!"

Sometimes in life, people closest to you end up disappointing you the most. Not cool, bro! — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 14, 2017

"@hardikpandya7, this shouldn't have happened in the first place. I am bade bhaiyya for a reason. Let's not make this a big issue!," replied Krunal.

@hardikpandya7 .@hardikpandya7, this shouldn't have happened in the first place. I am bade bhaiyya for a reason. Let's not make this a big issue! — krunal pandya (@krunalpandya24) May 14, 2017

Hardik and Krunal did not make a mention of the reason behind the dispute. Fans, however, urged the duo to resolve the issue in person and not on social media.

@krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7 Why the hell you guys are bringing this issue on twitter just sort it out at home & you both are the best brothers in the world ???? — ABhijeet. #MIForLife (@imAbhijeet0803) May 14, 2017

@hardikpandya7 Bhai ye sab whatsapp bhi to kar sakta tha..tweeter par kyo? — Ashish (@matlabi_rokx) May 14, 2017

Known for his wit and sarcasm on Twitter, former India batsman Virender Sehwag tried to calm down the tempers by trolling both the brothers in his unique style.

Lagta hai ,"Baap Bada Na Bhaiyya, Sabse Bada Rupaiyya" - is gaane ko jyada hi seriously le liya .Lado mat yaar !#PandyaBrosFight https://t.co/VIyWjs2YnX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 14, 2017

Hardik and Krunal have been vital cogs in the Mumbai wheel since the last season. While Hardik burst onto the scene a little earlier, Krunal made instant impact in 2016.

This year too, both the brothers have played their roles in the side to perfection.

