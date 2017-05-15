 
IPL 2017: Hardik And Krunal Pandya In Twitter War. Virender Sehwag Trolls Both

Updated: 15 May 2017 12:07 IST

Mumbai Indians team-mates and brothers Hardik and Krunal Pandya were involved in a Twitter spat.

IPL 2017: Hardik And Krunal Pandya In Twitter War. Virender Sehwag Trolls Both
Hardik and Krunal Pandya are key members of the Mumbai Indians side. © BCCI

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine runs in their last league match of the IPL on Saturday. Chasing 174 to win, MI restricted KKR to 164-8 with a disciplined bowling effort at Eden Gardens. MI, having finished top of the points table, will face Rising Pune Supergiant in Qualifier 1. At a time when the Mumbai camp is bound to be happy with the team's effort, all isn't well between two key members of the team - the Pandya brothers. The issue came to light after Hardik tweeted, "Sometimes in life, people closest to you end up disappointing you the most. Not cool, bro!"

"@hardikpandya7, this shouldn't have happened in the first place. I am bade bhaiyya for a reason. Let's not make this a big issue!," replied Krunal.

Hardik and Krunal did not make a mention of the reason behind the dispute. Fans, however, urged the duo to resolve the issue in person and not on social media.

Known for his wit and sarcasm on Twitter, former India batsman Virender Sehwag tried to calm down the tempers by trolling both the brothers in his unique style.

Hardik and Krunal have been vital cogs in the Mumbai wheel since the last season. While Hardik burst onto the scene a little earlier, Krunal made instant impact in 2016.

This year too, both the brothers have played their roles in the side to perfection.

Hardik and Krunal have been vital cogs in the Mumbai wheel since the last season. While Hardik burst onto the scene a little earlier, Krunal made instant impact in 2016. This year too, both the brothers have played their roles in the side to perfection. As MI aim to secure a record third title, the management will be hoping that Hardik and Krunal leave their personal issues outside the boundary rope and bring their A game to the park on Tuesday against Pune.

As MI aim to secure a record third title, the management will be hoping that Hardik and Krunal leave their personal issues outside the boundary rope and bring their A game to the park on Tuesday against Pune.

