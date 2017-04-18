IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Will Regain Momentum During Home Games, Says Manan Vohra

Manan Vohra's knock went in vain as Punjab lost by five runs to Hyderabad

Manan Vohra's knock went in vain as Punjab lost by five runs to Hyderabad © BCCI

Manan Vohra's brilliant knock of 95 off 50 balls went in vain as King XI Punjab lost by five runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But Vohra seems to be confident that his team's third loss on a trot will not lead to any added pressure and there is no need to press the panic button just yet as the side will regain momentum during its home matches. "This is still early stage of the tournament. But we would like to get back the winning momentum once we are back to our home ground. Hopefully, by god's grace, things will happen," he said after the match.

Punjab will be playing their first home game of the season in Mohali on April 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Reflecting on the team's performance last night, Vohra said it was a good bowling effort to restrict Hyderabad to 160.

"...because the wicket was batting-friendly, it was slower on one side. Bowlers did their job as well as the fielders," he pointed out.

"We just lost our way in between, in the early stages of the chase. I got a great opportunity to finish the game, but I could not do that. I am pretty sad about this," Vohra said in the post-match press conference.

With seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalping five wickets, Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a superb all-round show after captain David Warner led with a 70-run knock.

"David Warner is a legend of this game. He just changed gears. Still, I think 160 was not a bad total to stop them," Vohra said.

Hyderabad's wicket-keeper-batsman Naman Ojha said his team could have won more easily.

"We dropped too many chances. I think we should have taken it. I think it was a slow and low wicket. We thought 160 was a good total on this wicket because the ball kept low," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)