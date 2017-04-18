 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Will Regain Momentum During Home Games, Says Manan Vohra

Updated: 18 April 2017 13:54 IST

Manan Vohra seems to be confident that his team's third loss on a trot will not lead to any added pressure and there is no need to press the panic button just yet as the side will regain momentum during its home matches.

IPL 2017: Kings XI Punjab Will Regain Momentum During Home Games, Says Manan Vohra
Manan Vohra's knock went in vain as Punjab lost by five runs to Hyderabad © BCCI

Manan Vohra's brilliant knock of 95 off 50 balls went in vain as King XI Punjab lost by five runs to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL). But Vohra seems to be confident that his team's third loss on a trot will not lead to any added pressure and there is no need to press the panic button just yet as the side will regain momentum during its home matches. "This is still early stage of the tournament. But we would like to get back the winning momentum once we are back to our home ground. Hopefully, by god's grace, things will happen," he said after the match.

Punjab will be playing their first home game of the season in Mohali on April 28 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Reflecting on the team's performance last night, Vohra said it was a good bowling effort to restrict Hyderabad to 160.

"...because the wicket was batting-friendly, it was slower on one side. Bowlers did their job as well as the fielders," he pointed out.

"We just lost our way in between, in the early stages of the chase. I got a great opportunity to finish the game, but I could not do that. I am pretty sad about this," Vohra said in the post-match press conference.

With seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalping five wickets, Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a superb all-round show after captain David Warner led with a 70-run knock.

"David Warner is a legend of this game. He just changed gears. Still, I think 160 was not a bad total to stop them," Vohra said.

Hyderabad's wicket-keeper-batsman Naman Ojha said his team could have won more easily.

"We dropped too many chances. I think we should have taken it. I think it was a slow and low wicket. We thought 160 was a good total on this wicket because the ball kept low," he said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Topics : Kings XI Punjab Manan Vohra Indian Premier League 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Manan Vohra scored 95 off 50 balls
  • Vohra opened the batting for Kings XI Punjab
  • Punjab lost the match by five runs to Hyderabad
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights, Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs MI: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana Shine As Mumbai Rout Punjab By 8 Wickets
IPL Highlights, KXIP vs MI: Jos Buttler, Nitish Rana Shine As Mumbai Rout Punjab By 8 Wickets
IPL 2017: I'm Used To It And Believe In Myself, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
IPL 2017: I'm Used To It And Believe In Myself, Says Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.