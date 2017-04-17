 
don't
miss
All Sports
IPL 2017 05 Apr 17 to 21 May 17
Cricket

IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Overshadows Manan Vohra In SRH's Thrilling Win Over KXIP

Updated: 17 April 2017 23:56 IST

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's five-for dashed KXIP's late fight as Sunrisers Hyderabad edged out Kings XI Punjab by 5 runs in a nail-biter.

IPL 2017: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Overshadows Manan Vohra In SRH's Thrilling Win Over KXIP
Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 5/19 in four overs vs Kings XI Punjab © BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kings XI Punjab by five runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Monday. Sent into bat, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 159 for six with skipper David Warner hitting 70 off 54 balls at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. In reply, Punjab were staring at a defeat at 62 for five at the end of 10th over, but Manan Vohra (95 off 50 balls) brought the visitors within striking distance of pulling off an incredible win.

But Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who returned excellent figures of 5/19, had the last laugh as the seamer trapped Vohra in the penultimate over of the match.

Vohra struck nine boundaries and five sixes during his whirlwind knock.

Kings XI Punjab were eventually bowled out for 154 in 19.4 overs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, thus, registered their first win after suffering two defeats.

Topics : Sunrisers Hyderabad Kings XI Punjab Manan Vohra David Andrew Warner Bhuvneshwar Kumar Singh Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad Indian Premier League 2017 Cricket
Get the latest IPL 2017 news, check IPL 2017 schedule, IPL live score & IPL Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Sunrisers Hyderabad pulled off a thriller
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 5/19 in four overs
  • Manan Vohra (95) kept Punjab's hopes alive till the end
Related Articles
IPL Highlights, SRH vs KXIP: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5-For Helps Hyderabad Pull Off Thrilling 5-Run Win Over Punjab
IPL Highlights, SRH vs KXIP: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's 5-For Helps Hyderabad Pull Off Thrilling 5-Run Win Over Punjab
IPL Highlights, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
IPL Highlights, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For SRH vs KXIP Clash
IPL Fantasy League 2017: Top 5 Picks For SRH vs KXIP Clash
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 122
2 South Africa 109
3 Australia 108
4 England 101
5 Pakistan 97
Last updated on: 30 March 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.