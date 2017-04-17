IPL Live Score, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs (KXIP) Kings XI Punjab

When Sunrisers Hyderabad began their campaign in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, it looked like they had simply resumed from where they had left off in 2106. The defending champions quickly won their first two matches and it was all good. Then came consecutive losses to Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders and things were not so rosy anymore. Kings XI Punjab also began with two wins, and then were sent packing to big losses by KKR and Delhi Daredevils. So the fortunes of the two Australian captains - David Warner of SRH and Glenn Maxwell of KXIP - are pretty similar. The only difference is that one of them will end up with two points after the match on Monday in Hyderabad (LIVE SCORECARD)

SRH's misfortunes are not for any lack of trying on Warner's part. He is second on the batting list with 165 runs from four innings. Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques have contributed as well. Rashid Khan has been great with the ball as wall with seven wickets so far in the tournament while the veteran Ashish Nehra is effective too. So essentially, it is just some things going wrong at specific times that has been the difference between winning and losing for SRH. As for KXIP, their bowlers have struggled. Varun Aaron is way too expensive and the rest the three Sharma's - Ishant, Mohit and Sandeep - have been moderate at best.

When and Where to watch: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP)

(SRH) Vs (KXIP) is scheduled for a 8pm IST (2.30pm GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.

India: TV: Sony Six, Sony Six HD (English), Sony Max (Hindi), Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD (Telugu, Tamil, Bengali). Live Streaming: Hotstar.

International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.

South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.

USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.

Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD. Live Streaming: OSN Play.